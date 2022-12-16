Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest had survived close games this season, even twice winning on a last-second shot. It was enough to have coach Steve Forbes deliver a message that resonated before playing No. 14 Duke. “Don’t play to survive,” Forbes said. “Play to win.”
'We always start at home': Duke signs 5 North Carolina players on early Signing Day
Duke football coach Mike Elko signed 26 players on Wednesday as the early signing period began for college football, and all 26 players committed to Duke before Elko even coached a game for the Blue Devils. "We went into this thing trying to sign a football team. You don't really...
National Signing Day: NC State signs QB Lex Thomas, brother of Thayer and Drake
More than 30 NC State football players walked as part of the program's Senior Day festivities this season, leaving big shoes to fill for the Wolfpack program. National Signing Day offers NC State a chance to fill some of those roster spots. NC State's recruiting class ranks in the middle...
National Signing Day: UNC adds three Georgia defensive backs
Led by quarterback Drake Maye, North Carolina won the Coastal Division and played for the ACC Championship, but the Tar Heels were blown out by Clemson in Charlotte -- an indication of how far the program has to go. Maye, the ACC player of the year, will return to Chapel...
National Signing Day: Elko's 26-member class picked Duke before big season
Duke coach Mike Elko led the Blue Devils to a bowl game in his season in Durham and earned ACC coach of the year honors. But the Blue Devils' 26-man recruiting class committed to Elko and Duke before he ever coached a game. The entire class was committed before Aug. 1.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi: Two schools each offered UNC QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye apparently received two offers worth $5 million each to transfer, according to University of Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi made his comments Tuesday during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s “The PM Team with Poni & Mueller.”. “I heard $5 million,” Narduzzi...
National Signing Day: Duke adds 26 to its football roster
Duke coach Mike Elko led the Blue Devils to a bowl game in his first season in Durham. Now Elko, the ACC coach of the year, is hoping to keep up the momentum on the recruiting trail. The Blue Devils play Central Florida in the Military Bowl in Annapolis on...
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
WRAL News
Charlotte man arrested in national 'swatting' case
NORTH PORT, FLA. — Police in Florida say a Charlotte man is one of two people charged in a national "swatting" spree. Officers with the North Port Police Department in Florida said two men gained access to at least 12 Ring doorbell cameras across the country, placed fake emergency phone calls to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media.
Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life in 2021. The state Department of Transportation is resharing Yvonne Humphreys' story now as North Carolinians prepare to travel across the state to be with loved ones for Christmas. In October 2021, Humphreys said she was...
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
I-440 reopens in Raleigh after 4-car crash near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 440 at Capital Boulevard closed multiple lanes Tuesday, causing heavy delays for the morning commute. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road. The lanes reopened by 8 a.m. Four cars appeared...
Winter solstice 2022: What is it and what does it mean for North Carolina?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday marks the winter solstice, which is the shortest day or longest night of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 winter solstice. What happens during the winter solstice?. Dec. 21 is the shortest day...
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
Booze It & Lose It: How law enforcement across NC are keeping roads safe from impaired drivers
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy, a 911 dispatcher and her son and a bicyclist were all killed within weeks of each other - all by drunk drivers. The string of high-profile deaths comes as law enforcement cracks down on DWIs. WRAL News wanted to know how this year’s...
Troopers rescue abducted 5-year-old girl, find second child missing since May
On Monday around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified by the Rock Hill Police Department about a child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl that had occurred in Rock Hill, SC. Rock Hill Police said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a local elementary school after...
Police: Two dead in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm following argument
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men died in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro on Monday. Goldsboro police said they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then shot himself. Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. They...
