Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Founders offers new way to eat fresh oysters
A new one-of-a-kind experience came to the North Fork’s shores this summer. In August, Founders Oyster Farm owner Steven Schnee led the first of many private cruises aboard The Half Shell — a 31-foot 1936 Chris Craft yacht. Throughout the season, passengers were able to choose from several sightseeing destinations across the North Fork, including a private oyster tasting above Schnee’s local oyster farm. There, about a half-mile off Founders Landing Beach, passengers popped open some complimentary bubbly and learned how to shuck oysters.
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Martha Stewart-inspired North Fork tour
MARTHA STEWART VISITED WHITE FLOWER FARMHOUSE IN SOUTHOLD ON SATURDAY. Photo Credit: MICHAEL CONKLIN. Martha Stewart, the queen of lifestyle herself, paid a visit to the North Fork this past summer and, through social media posts, it looked like she was living her best life. The icon is no stranger...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Popsicle & Finn moved and became North Fork Apothecary
North Fork Apothecary is a luxurious modern general store. Photo courtesy of North Fork Apothecary. Popular Greenport clothing boutique Popsicle & Finn found a new home on Main Road in Cutchogue earlier this year. The boutique closed its Front Street location after Labor Day and reopened as North Fork Apothecary...
northforker.com
Create your own gin at Matchbook Distilling Co.
Create your own gin at Matchbook Distilling Co. Photography by David Benthal. I arrived for a “create your own gin” experience at Matchbook Distilling Co. in Greenport confident in the knowledge that Tanqueray is the gin for me. In 1979, my then-boyfriend’s elegant mother ordered a Tanqueray and tonic at a fancy restaurant, and I became a lifelong devotee of the juniper-forward London dry style gin, which has been around since the 1830s. Boyfriends come and go, but Mrs. Gard’s sophisticated cocktail preference has stayed with me.
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Veteran restaurateurs open Southold Social
Southold Social by Francois Payard, which is now open on Main Road in the space formerly occupied by Caci, is a collaboration of several North Fork culinary staples. Photo by David Benthal. Southold Social by François Payard, which opened earlier this year on Main Road in the space formerly occupied...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Gig Shack owners open Little Fish in Southold
Little Fish, the new restaurant from the owners of Montauk’s beloved 668 The Gig Shack, had its soft opening in Southold this fall. Photo by Lee Meyer. Little Fish, the new restaurant from the owners of Montauk’s beloved 668 The Gig Shack, had its soft opening in Southold this fall.
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Home, lifestyle shops expand in Southold
TouchGOODS in Southold expanded its footprint this year. Photo by Tara Smith. Three Southold shops expanded this year in downtown Southold. White Flower Farmhouse opened a second location just across the street in the building that formerly was home to Ye Old Party Shoppe. White Flower, focused on all things garden and outdoor living, is a partnership between White Flower Farmhouse’s Lori Guyer and floral designer Nathaniel Savage, who launched his own company, Navanel, last year.
Southold Eatery Prepares For Final Day In Business
After almost 10 years in business, a Long Island eatery will soon serve its last customers. Wednesday's Table in Southold is preparing to close for good after New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, with the owner announcing that some items may soon disappear from the menu. The owner first announced...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Boutique bookstore opens in downtown Riverhead
Jocelyn Maningo Kaleita opened A Book Place on East Main Street in Riverhead. Photo by Tara Smith. East Moriches resident Jocelyn Maningo Kaleita opened A Book Place on East Main Street in Riverhead earlier this summer in the former Taste the East End boutique next to Jerry and The Mermaid.
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Jamesport Manor Inn returns as The Dimon Estate
Jamesport Manor Inn returned as The Dimon Estate with a new look and menu. Photo by David Benthal. Jamesport Manor Inn returned with a new look, new menu, new name and an interesting nod to the property’s storied past. Now known as The Dimon Estate, the restaurant’s reworking is...
theorangetimes.com
Hidden Gem In Plain Sight In Downtown Milford
The 7 Seas, a family-owned and run restaurant, has been serving the Milford area since 1965 and is actually the longest continuously running restaurant downtown. The location had several restaurants prior to that dating back to the 1940s. It is on the bend that feeds New Haven Avenue into Daniel Street.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
hamlethub.com
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
westontoday.news
“Westport What’s Happening”
In a podcast by Dick Kalt of the Y’s Men of Westport-Weston, Westport First Selectwoman Jen Tooker is joined by Second Selectwoman Andrea Moore to discuss opportunities for Westporters to serve the community by volunteering for various town committees and commissions. New editions of the podcast appear on Mondays,...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Procession to be held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The FDNY will be leading a procession down Montauk Highway this afternoon.
Comments / 0