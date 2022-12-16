ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Auburn flips Top247 CB Kayin Lee from Ohio State

Another Hugh Freeze flip. Kayin Lee, a Top247 cornerback from Georgia, has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Auburn. The flip comes just a few weeks after Lee took an official visit to Auburn. Both Auburn and Ohio State conducted in-home visits with Lee earlier this week. "I can...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy