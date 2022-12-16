Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-UEFA warns UK/Ireland Euro 2028 bid – report
(Reuters) – UEFA is growing frustrated over delays in guarantees around the joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2028 European Championship in 2028, Britain’s Times newspaper reported on Wednesday. Issues around delaying guarantees for policing, airports, tax exemptions and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have forced European...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-The European Parliament’s cash-for-influence scandal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. Qatar denies any wrongdoing. RAIDS AND THE PROSECUTION CASE. Investigators searched 19 homes and the offices of the European Parliament...
King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew's Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan's Protection
King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice. While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior...
104.1 WIKY
Danish journalist denies pro-Russia bias after Ukraine strips accreditation
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Ukraine has revoked the press accreditation of Danish state broadcaster DR’s correspondent over allegations of having spread Russian propaganda, DR said on Tuesday, prompting denials from both the journalist and her employer. Matilde Kimer, an award-winning journalist who has covered Ukraine and Russia for DR...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Biden to hammer Russia’s Wagner group with tougher export curbs -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to unveil new measures aimed at further choking off technology supplies to Russia’s Wagner military group, two people familiar with the matter said. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s...
104.1 WIKY
Tunisia judge imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh- lawyers
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s anti-terrorism judge decided to imprison Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after hours of investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Monday. “The investigative judge issued a prison decision against former...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
104.1 WIKY
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
104.1 WIKY
Germany sends first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday. “I can confirm a shipment of the BioNtech vaccine is on its way to China,” the person told journalists in Berlin. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and...
104.1 WIKY
WTO rules against U.S. in Hong Kong labelling dispute
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization found on Wednesday that the United States had violated global trading rules by insisting that products imported from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, a ruling rejected as “flawed” by Washington. Until 2020, the United States had treated Hong Kong,...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
104.1 WIKY
UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November
LONDON (Reuters) -British public borrowing rose to its highest for any November since records began, at 22.017 billion pounds ($26.77 billion), reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks,...
104.1 WIKY
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
104.1 WIKY
Fiji has new government after three Opposition parties form coalition
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiji will have a new leader for the first time in 16 years after a national election resulted in three parties joining up in a coalition to form government, dislodging Frank Bainimarama’s Fiji First party. The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) announced on Tuesday it...
104.1 WIKY
China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 20 vs 5 day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Dec 20, compared with five the previous day, but the nation’s fatalities were revised to 5,241 after removing one death in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The country reported 3,101 new symptomatic COVID infections on...
104.1 WIKY
Japan, U.S. discussing Biden visit to Nagasaki in 2023 – Kyodo News
(Reuters) – Japan and the United States are discussing a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Nagasaki in 2023, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)
104.1 WIKY
Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country’s mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus ‘reaches understanding’ with Moscow over debt restructuring -TASS cites Belarus media
(Reuters) – Belarus’ prime minister said on Tuesday that the country had “reached an understanding” with Moscow on restructuring Belarus’ debt, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Belarusian media. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)
104.1 WIKY
Swiss accuse man of running media agency for Islamic State and al Qaeda
ZURICH (Reuters) – Federal prosecutors in Switzerland have accused a man of running a “media agency” to promote al Qaeda and Islamic State via social media and raising money to help escape attempts by supporters of the extremist groups. The 26-year-old man, who lived in the northern...
104.1 WIKY
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
