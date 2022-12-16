Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Buellton's inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Tour concludes
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival concluded Sunday evening with a final visit from a special team of live reindeer on display. Hundreds of visitors filtered through the grounds and children looked on in wonderment as the evening festival showcased thousands of LED lights...
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
syvnews.com
About Town: Wildling Museum of Art and Nature to host discussion with wildlife photographer
Wildling Museum of Art and Nature to host wildlife photographer. The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. The featured event, "Roy Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors" will provide attendees with a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SLO County real estate defying the California cool down. See how much values have changed
SLO County continues to see strong home value growth.
syvnews.com
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
INCIDENT — The owner of a 1991 white four-door Honda Civic reported about 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle had been stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and the time of his report. The car had been parked along the curb in the 400 block of the Avenue of...
syvnews.com
Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara
KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM. Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency...
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria
At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services The post Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 this evening.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail inmates, staff given some holiday cheer
Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of...
syvnews.com
Tips for keeping pets safe and healthy during the holiday season | Santa Barbara Humane
Christmas Day is getting closer and closer. That means that most of the decorations have been put up, and that parties and gatherings will soon be here. It is the season for fun, family and fellowship but don't forget about the dangers celebrations and decorative flourishes can pose to our furry friends.
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Cabrillo wrestling teams open league campaign with impressive wins at Santa Ynez
Cabrillo's varsity wrestling teams kicked off their league season by winning handily at Santa Ynez Dec. 14. The Cabrillo girls beat Santa Ynez 54-6. The Cabrillo boys defeated Santa Ynez 66-18. Santa Ynez won the boys junior varsity match 43-0. Malia Ortiz, a Pirates team captain and a returning California...
calcoastnews.com
Fire at homeless encampment spreads to vegetation in SLO
A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening and spread to palm trees before firefighters extinguished the blaze. . Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an encampment by Santa Rosa Street and Boysen Avenue near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames in the palm trees and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading farther.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Pallet shelters set to open in Grover Beach. See inside the innovative homeless solution
Cabins for Change will be South County’s first shelter, and serves as a step between the street and permanent housing for unhoused people.
Comments / 0