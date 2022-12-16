Read full article on original website
Japan warns of China’s COVID situation, cuts view on factory output
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will pay close attention to the COVID-19 situation in China, in addition to risks from a global economic slowdown, price hikes and supply constraints, according to its monthly report for December. The economic report from the Cabinet Office comes as Japan, the world’s third-largest economy,...
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th straight month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In a poll of 27 market watchers,...
Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter’s inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen...
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1970s looms
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s A$200 billion ($134.28 billion) sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold, commodities, private equity and infrastructure as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s. The Future Fund outlined the changes, which also included widening its currency basket,...
U.S. dollar likely has further upside vs yen despite BOJ move -Goldman
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan, which widened the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on Tuesday, may have inflicted damage on the dollar against the yen, but Goldman Sachs analysts said there was further room for the greenback to rise. On Tuesday, the dollar...
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday to demand an end to violence and urge the military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 15-member council has long been split...
UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November
LONDON (Reuters) -British public borrowing rose to its highest for any November since records began, at 22.017 billion pounds ($26.77 billion), reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks,...
Airbus pledges deeper industrial ties with India
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus plans to deepen its industrial presence in India, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Wednesday after meeting the country’s prime minister. “We will continue to support civil aviation growth and deepen our industrial footprint in India,” Faury said on Twitter alongside a photograph of his meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Analysis-Japanese insurers likely to provide tailwind to yen as BOJ shifts
SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s gargantuan life insurers appear capable of weathering paper losses in domestic bond holdings triggered by this week’s surprise tweak to yield limits and will likely boost the rising yen even further by shifting closer to home in their portfolios. Japanese life insurers managed...
World Bank releases $100 million for Zambia amid delays in debt restructuring
LUSAKA (Reuters) -The World Bank is releasing $100 million for Zambia amid substantial delays in its debt restructuring efforts as its creditors drag their feet, it said on Wednesday. The World Bank approved in October a $275 million grant to Zambia to help the southern African nation recover from the...
In hangover of World Cup fiesta, Argentina’s economic reality bites
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Gregorina Victorica, 86, a retiree in Buenos Aires has been cheering Argentina’s victory in the soccer World Cup, which has lifted spirits in the South American nation and brought joy to people hard hit by rising prices and economic malaise. But despite the...
China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 20 vs 5 day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Dec 20, compared with five the previous day, but the nation’s fatalities were revised to 5,241 after removing one death in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The country reported 3,101 new symptomatic COVID infections on...
China and Australia foreign ministers exchange congratulatory messages in Beijing – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Australia with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, during her visit to China, Chinese state media reported. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Toby Chopra)
U.S. current account deficit shrinks in third quarter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. current account deficit narrowed sharply in the third quarter as exports jumped to a record high, data showed on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, contracted 9.1% to $217.1 billion last quarter. That was the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2021.
Germany sends first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday. “I can confirm a shipment of the BioNtech vaccine is on its way to China,” the person told journalists in Berlin. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
