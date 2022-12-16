Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - snow and dangerous wind chills coming soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still on the way to Kansas, bringing strong winds, snow, and dangerous wind chills beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. While the snow amounts will be very light, poor visibility due to strong winds will be a concern for much of the area early Thursday. Heaviest amounts of snow will setup over north central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The official start to winter comes with the start of a storm that could drop a few inches of snow onto parts of Kansas and will drop temperatures across the state to dangerous levels. Snowfall expected from Wednesday night through Thursday brings the potential for four inches of snow in some areas.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
UPDATE: NWS updates winter storm forecast; dangerous wind chills, snow remain
UPDATE 12:15 Wednesday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has moved Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties to a winter weather advisory. Details below. . . . UPDATE 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: The National Weather Service has moved Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, and Republic counties to a winter storm warning....
WIBW
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
KWCH.com
KCC: Widespread power outages not expected, but caution urged ahead of winter storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an approaching winter storm expected to drop temperatures well below freezing and wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero, the Kansas Corporation Commission issued a vital reminder for Kansans to prepare. The incoming storm could also bring blizzard-like conditions to some parts of the state Thursday and Friday with wicked winds blowing snow and greatly reducing visibility.
UPDATE: Freezing fog reported in our area; advisory until 1 p.m.
Reports of reduced visibility and slick roads are starting to come in across the area. Use extra caution if traveling today, and monitor changing road conditions. Visibility may be below one mile in freezing fog. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. If driving, slow...
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
kfdi.com
Snow and colder temperatures expected for Wichita area
Some light rain fell in the Wichita area Monday morning but temperatures remained above freezing and there weren’t many problems for the morning drive. Another cold front will move through the area Monday night and high temperatures will be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring the chance of snow into Thursday with even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday.
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas
WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Snow on Monday, wind chills well below zero late in the work week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Active weather will setup across the area early Monday as snow showers develop moving west to east. As temperatures gradually warm above freezing after sunrise rain will eventually mix in with snow making for a sloppy mess on the roads. Accumulating snowfall will be the highest mainly for those on the Kansas side of our viewing area.
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases; 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, for a total of 914, 407 cases. The state reported 4,153 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Race to the bottom
Last week, the Kansas State Board of Education heard a report from their staff encouraging them to promote Kansas joining the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. Similar to states across the country, Kansas schools are experiencing growing vacancies statewide. Kansas is one of only eleven states that require high school science...
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
