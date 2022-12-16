ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Weather, holiday send shoppers flocking to grocery stores

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A look back at 2022's weather

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 2022 was a year of wild weather from start to finish here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. From memorable storms to drought conditions, almost every month had something to talk about. The first notable weather event of the year came on Friday, February 4. After a...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
FOREST CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Commuters plow through messy morning

WAYMART, Pa. — After driving overnight, Donald Blank had enough of the roads by 5 a.m. Friday. "They've been fine so far until I got to this mountain pass. It's getting really icy, so i'm just going to call it quits." The workday was just beginning for electrician Blaize...
WAYMART, PA
Newswatch 16

Mixed weather conditions in central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While parts of our area have not gotten as much snow as originally thought, there was enough to shovel in Lewisburg. "I love it, but I also got to stay home today, so that's nice. It will be fun, a good winter. It's nice to have it before Christmas," said Janeen Putman, Lewisburg.
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Snow piles up in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a Christmas movie as Main Street in Honesdale was covered with white snow. "A lot of slippery roads here at first, and now it's just snow and slush, but you know it just comes with the weather," said Skip Seitz, Honesdale DPW.
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Wintry weather in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Wintry weather in Williamsport left a white coat across the city. What started out as a rainy day quickly turned into a snowy one. Folks reacted to the quick change in weather conditions. "We have only been out for 15 minutes, but since we have been...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas light display in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mixed reactions to upcoming winter weather

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday's incoming snowstorm is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year according to truck driver David Bogart of Milton. "I heard there was going to be restrictions we got word from our company and I've been seeing them on he signs in stuff, said Bogart. "We just have to take it hour by hour and see what happens."
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Skating with Santa in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Santa laced up his ice skates on Saturday night in Luzerne County. Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston hosted a Skate with Santa; complete with the big man himself and lots of winter-themed treats. Skaters could enjoy hot chocolate and smores while listening to some Christmas classics.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
