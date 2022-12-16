Read full article on original website
Weather, holiday send shoppers flocking to grocery stores
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
A look back at 2022's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 2022 was a year of wild weather from start to finish here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. From memorable storms to drought conditions, almost every month had something to talk about. The first notable weather event of the year came on Friday, February 4. After a...
Transformer delivery likely to impact traffic in Monroe County
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — There's a traffic alert out of Monroe County. PP&L says a transformer will be delivered to the Monroe substation in Stroudsburg on Tuesday. The route is around 10 miles, but the delivery will take several hours. It starts on Route 611 and North Delaware...
More than two weeks without running water for residents of mobile home park in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — It's been seventeen days since the residents of Sunrise Terrace mobile home park in Honesdale last had running water. In early December, hundreds of gallons of heating oil spilled near one of two water wells located inside the park. Since then, the water wells are still...
Successful opening weekend at Montage Mountain
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Matthew Walsh and Teresa Kalinay don't just work at Montage Mountain; they work on Montage Mountain. It's their favorite job requirement as members of the marketing team. "Since we have to go grab content every day to show you guys what's going on. We are...
All hands on deck for snowstorm cleanup in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale DPW crews were loading up on salt, heading out to tackle the snow as fast as it falls. DPW supervisor Frank Galko said with this storm, they wanted to play the long game and had a plan to tackle the city streets. "That's why...
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
Christmas light display in Schuylkill County helping furry friends
HEGINS, Pa. — Mike Huss has three qualities that make him the successful owner of a massive holiday light display — he has a background in electrical work, he's very competitive, and he doesn't mind paying a little extra for his electric bill. "It gets up there. It's...
Commuters plow through messy morning
WAYMART, Pa. — After driving overnight, Donald Blank had enough of the roads by 5 a.m. Friday. "They've been fine so far until I got to this mountain pass. It's getting really icy, so i'm just going to call it quits." The workday was just beginning for electrician Blaize...
Mixed weather conditions in central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While parts of our area have not gotten as much snow as originally thought, there was enough to shovel in Lewisburg. "I love it, but I also got to stay home today, so that's nice. It will be fun, a good winter. It's nice to have it before Christmas," said Janeen Putman, Lewisburg.
Snow piles up in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a Christmas movie as Main Street in Honesdale was covered with white snow. "A lot of slippery roads here at first, and now it's just snow and slush, but you know it just comes with the weather," said Skip Seitz, Honesdale DPW.
Wintry weather in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Wintry weather in Williamsport left a white coat across the city. What started out as a rainy day quickly turned into a snowy one. Folks reacted to the quick change in weather conditions. "We have only been out for 15 minutes, but since we have been...
Christmas light display in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
'Hideout Elves' making holiday merry for folks in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — 'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Hideout Elves of Wayne County are doing just that. The group is named after the private community where they all live and where the mission started in 2016. "When we started, there was only a couple of...
Mixed reactions to upcoming winter weather
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday's incoming snowstorm is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year according to truck driver David Bogart of Milton. "I heard there was going to be restrictions we got word from our company and I've been seeing them on he signs in stuff, said Bogart. "We just have to take it hour by hour and see what happens."
Skating with Santa in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Santa laced up his ice skates on Saturday night in Luzerne County. Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston hosted a Skate with Santa; complete with the big man himself and lots of winter-themed treats. Skaters could enjoy hot chocolate and smores while listening to some Christmas classics.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Road crews prepare for snow in central Pennsylvania
LEWISBURG, Pa. — In a typical year, Lewisburg goes through around 300 tons of road salt. Some of that was loaded into plow trucks on Wednesday as crews prepared for the upcoming storm. "Getting all of the final touches on the equipment, making sure everything is ready to roll...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Model train set delivered to VA Medical Center in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County received a special holiday gift Tuesday. Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about the Back Mountain Railroad Club working on a model train display. Members of the club decided to donate it to the VA Medical Center in Plains Township once...
