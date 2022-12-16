Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
Affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley sold to nonprofit
AUSTIN, Texas — After months of pushing for change, an Austin apartment complex that was severely damaged in the freeze of February 2021 has new owners. According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County's Strategic Housing Finance Corporation sold the Rosemont at Oak Valley to a nonprofit called Foundation Communities.
KVUE
Southwest Austin concert venue proposal receives pushback
A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to southwest Austin. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are fighting the plans.
Austin seeks feedback as it overhauls approach to protecting waterways and communities
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders claim they are trying to change what they call "climate injustice," in part by overhauling the Watershed Protection Department's strategic plan, which will guide its priorities and decision-making for the next decade. Climate injustice is a topic Frances Acuna knows all too well.
Former Alamo Drafthouse employee who accused company of union busting receives settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — A former South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employee who said he was fired for unionizing reached a settlement with the movie company. "They offered me a large sum of money," said former Alamo Drafthouse waiter Simon Ingrand. In July, Alamo Drafthouse workers on South Lamar held...
KVUE
With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes
AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
Remembering Crumley Grocery in South Austin and its massive annual Christmas light display
AUSTIN, Texas — For several generations, it was considered South Austin’s best-known display of outdoor Christmas lights. The Crumley Grocery Store on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek shined like a beacon on cold winter nights as thousands of festive lights meant the holidays were here. In 1965, D.E....
Building under construction catches fire at The Grove development in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A building under construction caught fire Monday morning at The Grove development in Austin. The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 10:49 a.m. at 4222 Elevator Drive, calling it a third-alarm fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire in a four-story building. The...
KVUE
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
Cedar Park City Council approves use of license plate readers
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas city is joining the list of those getting license plate readers in an effort to cut down on crime. The Cedar Park City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of such devices from a company called Flock Safety with a vote of 5-0 with two members absent.
Austin ISD school board denies tax break for semiconductor company NXP with narrow vote
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board rejected a tax break for a major semiconductor company Thursday night. After discussing the item, the board struck down the proposal with a narrow vote of 5-4. It was on the agenda for the board's Dec. 15 meeting and was one...
Travis County officials warn residents about thieves stealing tax payments from the mail
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — With tax payments closing in, the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Travis County Tax Office want to warn people about thieves that are getting their hands on your payments from the mail. Officials say they had about nine cases of property tax payments stolen...
Construction underway at new Presidium Tech Ridge apartments
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is currently underway at the Presidium Tech Ridge in northeast Austin. The Tech Ridge Corridor, which is home to tech companies such as Dell, General Motors, Samsung and 3M, will be the location of a 358-unit, four-story luxury community. “Presidium worked diligently with the City...
Austin's Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday night due to rainfall
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall from Monday has forced Austin's Trail of Lights to cancel its festivities Tuesday night. Organizers announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, citing heavy rain and a lack of drying conditions at Zilker Park. Due to the saturation, the City of Austin has closed the park...
Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
Police investigating suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, APD said officers were working a suspicious death near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge
AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
Hutto celebrates opening of third fire station as city grows
HUTTO, Texas — Emergency services are expanding in Hutto. On Wednesday, the city celebrated the grand opening of a third fire station on Limmer Loop – just west of Highway 130 in the Sienna subdivision – with a ribbon-cutting event. In 2016, voters approved a sales tax...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0