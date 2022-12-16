ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley sold to nonprofit

AUSTIN, Texas — After months of pushing for change, an Austin apartment complex that was severely damaged in the freeze of February 2021 has new owners. According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County's Strategic Housing Finance Corporation sold the Rosemont at Oak Valley to a nonprofit called Foundation Communities.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes

AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cedar Park City Council approves use of license plate readers

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas city is joining the list of those getting license plate readers in an effort to cut down on crime. The Cedar Park City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of such devices from a company called Flock Safety with a vote of 5-0 with two members absent.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Construction underway at new Presidium Tech Ridge apartments

AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is currently underway at the Presidium Tech Ridge in northeast Austin. The Tech Ridge Corridor, which is home to tech companies such as Dell, General Motors, Samsung and 3M, will be the location of a 358-unit, four-story luxury community. “Presidium worked diligently with the City...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday night due to rainfall

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall from Monday has forced Austin's Trail of Lights to cancel its festivities Tuesday night. Organizers announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, citing heavy rain and a lack of drying conditions at Zilker Park. Due to the saturation, the City of Austin has closed the park...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge

AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto celebrates opening of third fire station as city grows

HUTTO, Texas — Emergency services are expanding in Hutto. On Wednesday, the city celebrated the grand opening of a third fire station on Limmer Loop – just west of Highway 130 in the Sienna subdivision – with a ribbon-cutting event. In 2016, voters approved a sales tax...
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy