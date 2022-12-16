Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep a winter weather safety kit in the home and vehicle. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Arthur; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Keya Paha; Sheridan; Western Cherry WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills colder than 30 below zero Monday and Tuesday nights and values colder than 50 below zero Wednesday and Thursday nights. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions and total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, west central, and the northeastern panhandle of Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daytime wind chill values will remain below zero.

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO