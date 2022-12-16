Effective: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ares of blowing snow may limit visibility at times. The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 19 MINUTES AGO