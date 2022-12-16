ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OR

WWEEK

What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 21-27, 2022)

While not explicitly recommended by health care professionals, shopping and happy hour are how many of us cope with our seasonal affective disorder. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop combines the two activities with the Longest Night of the Year Shopping Event, featuring happy-hour drink pricing and progressive discounts as the evening wears on. Snag some McMenamins gear, beer and other good stuff. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St., 971-202-7256, mcmenamins.com. 5 pm-midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Longtime Portland Chef and Social Media Standout Ricky Bella Now Helms the Kitchen at Palomar

It’s been a long series of mostly unfortunate events that brought Palomar and chef Ricky Bella together, but now everything feels as if it is how it should be. COVID hit both Palomar, the buzzy Cuban bar on Southeast Division Street, and Bella, who was working as the chef de cuisine alongside chef Doug Adams at Bullard, hard. Palomar closed temporarily during the harsh first winter of the pandemic, while Bella struggled to help keep Bullard open.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

To Measure How Portland Is Doing, Let’s Compare Ourselves to Other Cities

The year’s end is a good time for taking stock. Maybe it’s the looming deadline of New Year’s resolutions. Or the sight of George Bailey seeing that, without him, Bedford Falls would look like Elon Musk’s Twitter. Could just be one too many glasses of eggnog. Whatever the reason, the holiday season is when a lot of us ruminate on who we’ve become—and what we could be.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess

Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland

Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year

Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Meet WW’s Incoming Publisher, Anna Zusman

Starting Jan. 1, I’ll be stepping into the role of publisher at Willamette Week. As you might imagine, I’m thrilled—and a bit in awe—to take the helm of an institution that is so important to my city. So let me introduce myself. I was born and...
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Shows of the Week: MAE.SUN Will Make You Believe “Life Is Limitless”

Local producer Graham Johnson, aka quickly, quickly, honed his chops making lo-fi beat music suited for study playlists. But the music he makes now is anything but anonymous: a rich fusion of pop, funk and jazz that pushes post-J Dilla rhythms into the sublime rather than the anodyne. His music pairs wonderfully with that of MAE.SUN, an NYC band orbiting around saxophonist Hailey Niswanger, whose lush and verdant approach to jazz funk can be summed up by the track title “Life Is Limitless.” Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8:30 pm. $20. 21+.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Ice and Snow Cause Travel Issues on Coast Range, Even Oregon / Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Freezing rain is set to hit much of Oregon and Washington quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Planned tolling for I-5 and I-205 aims to reduce congestion in Portland metro

Drivers could be paying a toll to drive on I-5 and I-205 in the next couple of years. The Oregon Department of Transportation is soliciting public comments now for an upcoming study on tolling those freeways. Aaron Golub is a professor in the Urban Studies and Planning department at Portland State University. He joins us to tell us more about what tolls on I-5 and I-205 might look like in the next few years, where tolling has worked elsewhere, and the challenges of addressing congestion along with safety and equity more broadly.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What We Know About the Ritz-Carlton’s Restaurant-Packed Portland Debut So Far

Way back in 2019, news broke that the iconic Alder Street food cart pod, between 9th and 10th, would transform into Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton location. At that point, most of the focus was on the food carts within that pod, where they would move in particular. But as its opening date approaches, more information about the Ritz-Carlton has emerged — particularly, that the new building will dedicate a significant portion of its real estate to food businesses. The Portland location of the hotel will house a food hall, a taproom, and a ritzy (pun intended) restaurant run by an alumnus of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Portugal.
PORTLAND, OR

