Waverly, NE

Getting stranded could be deadly as dangerous weather invades Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are asking everyone to stay home if you can this Wednesday as blizzard conditions are expected to develop. But a lot of us don’t have that option. That’s why the American Red Cross Serving Nebraska is sharing tips on how to react if you’re stranded.
LINCOLN, NE
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
LINCOLN, NE
Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
LINCOLN, NE
Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
LINCOLN, NE
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works officials reviewed plans Wednesday morning for clearing streets as the winter storm was approaching the metro. City officials are keeping an eye on multiple weather sources, and have staffed according to forecasted snow ramping up around 2 p.m. and reaching from 2-5 inches.
OMAHA, NE
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning. The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.
OMAHA, NE
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
LINCOLN, NE
StarTran warns Lincoln bus riders of possible weather-related delays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This week’s weather will likely make your travel harder, regardless of your means of transportation. StarTran is already warning riders to be aware of potential weather-related delays. As Lincoln buses may be running late this week, it’s recommending that all riders allow extra time...
LINCOLN, NE
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union

UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
UNION, NE
LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
LINCOLN, NE
Tips from LFR, Black Hills on heating your home safely and efficiently

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When brutal cold weather comes, there also comes a risk of fires, especially when people use alternative heat sources like space heaters. “People, if they are going to use an alternative, you know, source of heat, being a space heater or whatnot, … plug in directly into the wall,” LFR Capt. Chad Roof said. “We discourage use of extension cords when we’re using those space heaters because they draw a lot of current and they tend to short out. And that causes a lot of problems.”
LINCOLN, NE
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
CLARKSON, NE
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
LINCOLN, NE

