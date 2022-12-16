LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When brutal cold weather comes, there also comes a risk of fires, especially when people use alternative heat sources like space heaters. “People, if they are going to use an alternative, you know, source of heat, being a space heater or whatnot, … plug in directly into the wall,” LFR Capt. Chad Roof said. “We discourage use of extension cords when we’re using those space heaters because they draw a lot of current and they tend to short out. And that causes a lot of problems.”

