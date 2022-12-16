Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Getting stranded could be deadly as dangerous weather invades Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are asking everyone to stay home if you can this Wednesday as blizzard conditions are expected to develop. But a lot of us don’t have that option. That’s why the American Red Cross Serving Nebraska is sharing tips on how to react if you’re stranded.
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
klkntv.com
Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
KETV.com
Man rescued from ice bank after truck plunges into Elkhorn River
WATERLOO, Neb. — First responders rescued a man from an ice bank in the Elkhorn River after his truck plunged over a bridge in western Douglas County Monday night. The truck went into the water around 8:15 p.m. The scene was near 245th and Q streets. Crews were able...
klkntv.com
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles 3-alarm fire at the intersection of Y and 22nd Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue is battling a fire inside Komi Auto at the intersection of Y Street and 22nd Street. The fire was called in at 10:35 pm and was later upgraded to a three-alarm fire. Y Street is shut down from 21st to 23rd...
WOWT
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works officials reviewed plans Wednesday morning for clearing streets as the winter storm was approaching the metro. City officials are keeping an eye on multiple weather sources, and have staffed according to forecasted snow ramping up around 2 p.m. and reaching from 2-5 inches.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman smashes into car at Lincoln gas station before driving off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman didn’t stick around after striking a vehicle at a local gas station. Police are still searching for the driver, who was seen on camera at Casey’s near 55th and Superior Streets on Dec. 1. As she was leaving the gas...
WOWT
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning. The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
klkntv.com
StarTran warns Lincoln bus riders of possible weather-related delays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This week’s weather will likely make your travel harder, regardless of your means of transportation. StarTran is already warning riders to be aware of potential weather-related delays. As Lincoln buses may be running late this week, it’s recommending that all riders allow extra time...
klkntv.com
NSP warns thieves are stealing converters from stranded cars ahead of Lincoln storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says thieves have been targeting stranded vehicles and stealing their catalytic converters. Troopers say the best way to protect yourself is to quickly have your car removed from the road if it breaks down. There were nearly 70 crashes reported across the...
News Channel Nebraska
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union
UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
1011now.com
LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
klkntv.com
Tips from LFR, Black Hills on heating your home safely and efficiently
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When brutal cold weather comes, there also comes a risk of fires, especially when people use alternative heat sources like space heaters. “People, if they are going to use an alternative, you know, source of heat, being a space heater or whatnot, … plug in directly into the wall,” LFR Capt. Chad Roof said. “We discourage use of extension cords when we’re using those space heaters because they draw a lot of current and they tend to short out. And that causes a lot of problems.”
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
kfornow.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
