Read full article on original website
Related
YouTube nearing whopping 10-figure annual deal to nab NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV
YouTube is closing in on a deal with NFL Sunday Ticket that will erase a 28-year partnership between the National Football League and DirecTV and cost Google north of $2.5 billion per year for the privilege. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday between the two parties, according to the Associated Press. Amazon, […] The post YouTube nearing whopping 10-figure annual deal to nab NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0