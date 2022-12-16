Select students got to take a trip to Walmart last week to participate in “Shop with a Cop,” a community police program powered by donations from law enforcement. Officers from Carroll and Grayson counties and the City of Galax showed up (not all who participated are pictured here) to help the kids pick out presents for themselves and others, and picked up the tab for their young charges. Pictured here are Galax Police Crime Prevention Officer Kevin Hall with Omari and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Dean Horton with Jeremiah. They, along with the many other students and officers, had loads of fun looking around and bonding before they headed to the registers to check out.

GALAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO