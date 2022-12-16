Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County meetings, closings for January 2023
Pulaski County Offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. The PSA Billing Office will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be closed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire on I-81 north in Montgomery Co. cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 130 near the Lafayette area has caused delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile and the right shoulder is closed at this time.
WDBJ7.com
Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store. About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
wchstv.com
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
12-20-22 Christiansburg Barricaded Subject
At approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning, Virginia State Police Troopers were following up on a crash investigation at a residence in the 400 block of College Avenue, in the Town of Christiansburg. The male occupant of the residence was wanted for questioning in the Hit and Run which occurred on November 9, 2022, on Interstate 81, southbound at the 132-mile marker in Montgomery County. During this investigation, troopers also found the same suspect was also wanted for a felony Hit and Run on November 14, 2022, in Jacksonville, NC. involving a head-on crash with a police officer. Virginia State Police requested...
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
wfirnews.com
Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off
Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
WSLS
Roanoke County woman killed days before Christmas, suspected killer now behind bars
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the woman they say was killed as 35-year-old Cierra Easley. A house fire has turned into a murder investigation in Roanoke County. Police say just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were called to a home on...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
Teen arrested in connection to bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/20 5:47 p.m.: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a teen who it believed called in a bomb threat to a Walmart in Martinsville, according to officials. Deputies said they responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Walmart on 976 Commonwealth Blvd around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The […]
pmg-va.com
On Patrol for Presents: Galax kids 'Shop With A Cop'
Select students got to take a trip to Walmart last week to participate in “Shop with a Cop,” a community police program powered by donations from law enforcement. Officers from Carroll and Grayson counties and the City of Galax showed up (not all who participated are pictured here) to help the kids pick out presents for themselves and others, and picked up the tab for their young charges. Pictured here are Galax Police Crime Prevention Officer Kevin Hall with Omari and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Dean Horton with Jeremiah. They, along with the many other students and officers, had loads of fun looking around and bonding before they headed to the registers to check out.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
