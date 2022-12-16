Little Rock School District gives update on response to network security incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The president of the Little Rock School District Board sent a letter Thursday updating the school’s response to the recent network security incident.

In a letter, Little Rock School District Board President Greg Adams discussed engaging cyber firms and legal teams.

Adams reports a final agreement has been executed to retrieve the stolen data but says the details cannot be shared, and that the district is in the process of retrieving data that was taken from the system.

After that process is complete, Adams says individuals whose data may have been compromised will be provided with credit monitoring and identity theft services.

The district says they were told to “minimize the public messaging regarding the incident”, and that Freedom of Information Act rules carves out an exception for documents in cases of ransomware attacks.

Adams notes the FOIA exemption did not provide a clear path for the Little Rock School District Board to meet in private.

During a meeting on November 21, LRSD board members addressed data emergency and security plans as well as the security of the IT systems.

Adams says that information could have provided information for further attacks or potentially caused the perpetrators to act irrationally.

The LRSD Board plans to consult with Arkansas Attorney General’s office regarding what should be done if a similar situation is faced in the future.

Current LRSD employees will also receive the services.

The district says there is a six-month plan to run tests and improve vulnerabilities in the network.

The district has been reconnected with eSchool and eFinance systems, which the letter says were not compromised, but had been disconnected to keep those systems protected.

