fox13news.com
State health leaders working on opioid recovery network
Every 14 hours, someone died from an accidental drug overdose in Pinellas County last year. It's one of 13 counties across Florida where state health leaders are implementing a comprehensive approach to tackling the opioid crisis.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County chosen for new program to help tackle opioid crisis, prevent overdose deaths
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Every 14 hours, someone died from an accidental drug overdose in Pinellas County last year, according to the Dr. Ulyee Choe, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. Choe said overdose deaths have increased by 46% in Pinellas County over the past...
wfla.com
Home Remedies That Work
Dr. Lana Garner and Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor of Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! appear on Bloom with host, Gayle Guyardo, to discuss home remedies that work. Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! is located at 8950 9th St N St Petersburg, Florida 33702. Call Now (727) 498-8898 or visit their website: www.docsoutsidethebox.us.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through 'Lunch For Heroes'
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents start petitions against proposed new school boundaries
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a week after the Hillsborough County school district unveiled a first look at proposed boundary changes, parents are making their voices heard. Parents have started multiple petitions against the redistricting plan, citing concerns over the school choices, emotional impact on children and property value. "Our biggest...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
fox13news.com
Tampa judges become Santa's helpers for children with special needs at local holiday event
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa judges traded in their black robes for a Santa suit and became his helpers just in time for Christmas. Every year military families and their children with special needs are treated to a day of one-on-one time with Old Saint Nick. This year the jolly event...
fox13news.com
Psychic accused of defrauding young wife out of rich husband's money may have had family help, lawyer says
TAMPA, Fla. - A young bride and a self-proclaimed psychic have been accused of conning $1 million from the bride’s 78-year-old husband back in 2017. The bride, Lin Halfon, was being told by her psychic, Jaycee Wasso, that horrible things would happen to her if she did not get large amounts of money from her husband, Richard Rappaport. Halfon would take checks from Rappaport’s account and cash them in Tampa and New Jersey, and then hand over the money to Wasso.
Do Citizens policy holders have to get flood insurance?
It's supposed to be the state insurer of last resort, but more than a million Floridians rely on Citizens Property Insurance.
fox13news.com
Students can earn college credits, get pilot's license after Sunlake High expands aeronautics magnet program
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County students can earn college credits and get a pilot’s license before graduating high school after Sunlake High School expanded its aeronautics magnet program this year. Matthew Santos, 17, is one of several seniors working toward his private pilot’s license through the dual...
fox13news.com
Sailor Circus Academy comes to Sarasota for holiday show
Did you know the nation's longest running youth circus is in Sarasota? The Sailor Circus trains kids to do all the daring stunts you see in the circus, and they're getting ready for their holiday show.
fox13news.com
Small gifts make a big difference for seniors during the holidays
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Holidays can be hard for older people who don't have family nearby but a program in the Tampa Bay area is working to bring holiday cheer to lonely seniors. During the holiday season, the Ybor City Center partners with Be a Santa to a Senior – an organization that provides gifts and fellowship for elderly residents who are alone during Christmastime.
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
fox13news.com
Introducing Hillsborough County's crime-fighting tools
A safe boat, a robotic dog, and a new bomb truck are among the essential tools that help the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office fight crime. But how do they work?
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
fox13news.com
'World's kindest menorah' in Clearwater shares powerful message against anti-Semitism
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A little kindness can go along way, and in Clearwater Tuesday evening, it was the engine behind Hanukkah. In celebration of the third night of the Jewish Festival of Lights, a local rabbi lit the "world's kindest menorah," that has a serious meaning behind it. Rabbi Levi...
srqmagazine.com
RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022
RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022. Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide. Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11. Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States. Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49. Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Florida Woman Identified After Fishermen Finds Floating Body In Trash Bag
The victim went missing over a week before her body was found off the Gulf Coast.
