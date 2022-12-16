ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Dr. Lana Garner and Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor of Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! appear on Bloom with host, Gayle Guyardo, to discuss home remedies that work. Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! is located at 8950 9th St N St Petersburg, Florida 33702. Call Now (727) 498-8898 or visit their website: www.docsoutsidethebox.us.
Psychic accused of defrauding young wife out of rich husband's money may have had family help, lawyer says

TAMPA, Fla. - A young bride and a self-proclaimed psychic have been accused of conning $1 million from the bride’s 78-year-old husband back in 2017. The bride, Lin Halfon, was being told by her psychic, Jaycee Wasso, that horrible things would happen to her if she did not get large amounts of money from her husband, Richard Rappaport. Halfon would take checks from Rappaport’s account and cash them in Tampa and New Jersey, and then hand over the money to Wasso.
Small gifts make a big difference for seniors during the holidays

YBOR CITY, Fla. - Holidays can be hard for older people who don't have family nearby but a program in the Tampa Bay area is working to bring holiday cheer to lonely seniors. During the holiday season, the Ybor City Center partners with Be a Santa to a Senior – an organization that provides gifts and fellowship for elderly residents who are alone during Christmastime.
RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022

RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022. Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide. Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11. Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States. Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49. Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
