SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.

SMYTH COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO