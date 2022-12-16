Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire on I-81 north in Montgomery Co. cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 130 near the Lafayette area has caused delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile and the right shoulder is closed at this time.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WSLS
Crews responding to train derailment in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department and law enforcement personnel are at the scene of a train derailment not far from the Lancer Truck Shop on Fork Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and there are no hazards to the community. Drivers are...
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County meetings, closings for January 2023
Pulaski County Offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. The PSA Billing Office will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be closed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
wchstv.com
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski Town Council meeting agenda and retirement reception info
VA Code 2.2-3711 (A) 1 (1 item)- Appointments to the Town Manager. New River Criminal Justice Academy Graduate- Danielle Stephens. Pulaski Police Department Accreditation Award- VLEPSC Commissioner Chief Joel Hash. Public Hearing. Case 2022-11ZA Zoning Amendment to Section 4.4.2-2(f) Daycare Center Definition- Ordinance 2022-20 Resolution 2022-48 Appointing Candidates to the...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday
Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
WDBJ7.com
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
Route 635 in McDowell County closed due to an alleged officer-involved shooting
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An alleged officer-involved shooting has been reported in McDowell County. Lootpress has very limited details right now and is working to confirm more details. McDowell County Emergency Management says, “Per law enforcement, route 635, Three forks highway will be closed for 4 to 6...
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
wfirnews.com
Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off
Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
WSET
Deputies investigating Martinsville Walmart threat, reminds community of safety tips
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office says a Walmart in Martinsville is back open and operating as usual following a threat on Sunday afternoon. A threat was communicated to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to Henry County Sheriff's Office. They said...
