wfxrtv.com

Vehicle fire on I-81 north in Montgomery Co. cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 130 near the Lafayette area has caused delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile and the right shoulder is closed at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Crews responding to train derailment in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department and law enforcement personnel are at the scene of a train derailment not far from the Lancer Truck Shop on Fork Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and there are no hazards to the community. Drivers are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City

One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County meetings, closings for January 2023

Pulaski County Offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. The PSA Billing Office will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be closed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wchstv.com

Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski Town Council meeting agenda and retirement reception info

VA Code 2.2-3711 (A) 1 (1 item)- Appointments to the Town Manager. New River Criminal Justice Academy Graduate- Danielle Stephens. Pulaski Police Department Accreditation Award- VLEPSC Commissioner Chief Joel Hash. Public Hearing. Case 2022-11ZA Zoning Amendment to Section 4.4.2-2(f) Daycare Center Definition- Ordinance 2022-20 Resolution 2022-48 Appointing Candidates to the...
PULASKI, VA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday

Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wakg.com

14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat

On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off

Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

