Meridian, MS

CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian City Council approves grant application for North Hills Street makeover

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council met Tuesday and took steps forward on local projects. Here’s a breakdown of what passed. The council approved Davis + Purdy Architects for work on the Frank Cochran Center, which is expected to be fully finished by the beginning of 2024. The council also approved a grant application for North Hills Street improvements.
MERIDIAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

New legislative watchdog report examines charter school funding and performance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new legislative watchdog report is calling attention to both the funding and performance of Mississippi’s charter schools. There’s been some pushback on charter schools in Mississippi since they were first authorized. Traditional public school advocates were worried that money would be siphoned away from already underfunded schools. Now, this latest PEER report reveals that, yes, those local tax dollars are following the children to the charters, but it’s not equal to what’s flowing to the local districts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Local organization helping teens stay away from crime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A nonprofit organization is helping stop kids from gravitating toward crime. The Carter Foundation held its annual banquet, where several young men and women were inducted into the organization. The Carter Foundation has been around for eight years, with the goal of reshaping young minds. Teens...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

MHP announces 2022 Holiday Travel Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will conduct the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign. Troopers will be on the roads watching out for drivers who are speeding, distracted and impaired. They will conduct safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Toyota begins week volunteering, awarding grants

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi is paying its employees to spend time giving back this week instead of putting together cars. The week began with the donation of a new tram to the Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, a residential community for special-needs adults. Toyota Mississippi also surprised the ranch with a $5,000 donation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -These students were shocked as they walked in the school doors this week as the hallways were destroyed by some of Santa’s Elves. And these students were not very excited when they saw the mess, and some of them even thought they needed a little payback.
MERIDIAN, MS
ourmshome.com

Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022

As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

