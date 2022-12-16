Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Hospitals detail impacts of strained ICU capacity in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve heard warnings about full hospitals. It was a real problem during COVID surges the last couple of years. While the virus is less of a problem now, the strain it put on the healthcare system is lingering. Mississippi hospitals are struggling to get the...
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County supervisors pass medical marijuana licensing permit policy
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors passed a new licensing permit policy allowing new medical marijuana businesses to finally begin the process of opening within its jurisdiction. The licenses will cost $1,000 the first year, and each additional year will cost $500. There are also some...
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
WTOK-TV
Meridian City Council approves grant application for North Hills Street makeover
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council met Tuesday and took steps forward on local projects. Here’s a breakdown of what passed. The council approved Davis + Purdy Architects for work on the Frank Cochran Center, which is expected to be fully finished by the beginning of 2024. The council also approved a grant application for North Hills Street improvements.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WTOK-TV
New legislative watchdog report examines charter school funding and performance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new legislative watchdog report is calling attention to both the funding and performance of Mississippi’s charter schools. There’s been some pushback on charter schools in Mississippi since they were first authorized. Traditional public school advocates were worried that money would be siphoned away from already underfunded schools. Now, this latest PEER report reveals that, yes, those local tax dollars are following the children to the charters, but it’s not equal to what’s flowing to the local districts.
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
WTOK-TV
Local organization helping teens stay away from crime
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A nonprofit organization is helping stop kids from gravitating toward crime. The Carter Foundation held its annual banquet, where several young men and women were inducted into the organization. The Carter Foundation has been around for eight years, with the goal of reshaping young minds. Teens...
MHP announces 2022 Holiday Travel Enforcement Period
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will conduct the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign. Troopers will be on the roads watching out for drivers who are speeding, distracted and impaired. They will conduct safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
wtva.com
Toyota begins week volunteering, awarding grants
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi is paying its employees to spend time giving back this week instead of putting together cars. The week began with the donation of a new tram to the Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, a residential community for special-needs adults. Toyota Mississippi also surprised the ranch with a $5,000 donation.
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County rejected the same question on Tuesday.
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
WTOK-TV
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -These students were shocked as they walked in the school doors this week as the hallways were destroyed by some of Santa’s Elves. And these students were not very excited when they saw the mess, and some of them even thought they needed a little payback.
ourmshome.com
Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022
As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer. The […]
Comments / 0