Missing Hendersonville teenager found

UPDATE 12/16/22: Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager.

Allanah Lawrence, 15, was reported missing Thursday night.

Authorities say Allanah did not return home after school Thursday.

It is believed she may be with a young white female driving an unknown make and model silver sedan.

Allanah is 5’4″ and 110 pounds. She also wears glasses.

The teen was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants pants, a black hoodie and black and white fuzzy slippers.

Anyone with information about Allanah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

