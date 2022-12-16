Missing Hendersonville teenager found
UPDATE 12/16/22: Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
*****ORIGINAL STORY*****
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager.
Allanah Lawrence, 15, was reported missing Thursday night.
Authorities say Allanah did not return home after school Thursday.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
It is believed she may be with a young white female driving an unknown make and model silver sedan.
Allanah is 5’4″ and 110 pounds. She also wears glasses.
The teen was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants pants, a black hoodie and black and white fuzzy slippers.
⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com
Anyone with information about Allanah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0