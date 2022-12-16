Rep. Cleaver optimistic about omnibus spending bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers appear to have reached a deal on an omnibus spending package that would fund the government for fiscal year 2023.

One of the holdups is the expansion of the child tax credit. Democrats want to expand that plan to the lowest income earners while Republicans want to give it to families who make a certain amount of money, thus incentivizing them to work.

Democratic Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver told FOX4 Thursday he’s not against that work requirement.

“I do think that some of it is misguided because there are people who are poor, and I could call the names of people who are not able to work,” Cleaver told FOX4 Thursday. “They still desperately need the help that the federal government can give.”

Cleaver, who said he does not want to shut down the government, was a guest on 4Star Politics. We talk to him about the 2023 session as Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speaking of 2023, we also talked to incoming Johnson County Board of County Commission Chair Mike Kelly. Our full interviews with both Cleaver and Kelly air on 4Star Politics at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and then on fox4kc.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.