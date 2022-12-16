Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Denmark and Faienza shine on defense to keep New Britain girls unbeaten after win over Avon
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls basketball team remained unbeaten on Tuesday night, defeating the Avon Falcons (3-1) 41-35 behind gritty performances from Kiatyanna Denmark and Aniah Faienza. The Canes struggled from the field in the first half and paid on the other end of the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls to Farmington in boys basketball
NEW BRITAIN - Demari Johnson scored 11 points – all in the second half – but no other Hurricane scored in double figures as New Britain fell to Farmington 50-38 in boys basketball Monday night. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 1-1. “We have to get better, I...
New Britain Herald
Cucuta, Alexander win it for Newington in final minute
NEWINGTON – The Newington Nor’easters (2-0) hung on in Monday’s back-and-forth affair to beat the visiting Middletown Blue Dragons (0-2) 66-64 behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from Adam Alexander. Alexander’s 27 led all scorers and he added the final two with five seconds to play on...
New Britain Herald
Hot shooting 1st half propels Army West Point past CCSU 66-55
NEW BRITAIN - Army West Point combined hot shooting with a 13-0 run in the first half to take down Central Connecticut State 66-55 Tuesday night from Detrick Gymnasium. The Black Knights went 15 of 25 from the floor over the first 20 minutes. The 60% first half shooting was the second best given up by the Blue Devils this season. Only Fordham shot better over a first half against CCSU this season.
newstalknewengland.com
Connecticut College Basketball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey
On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
New Britain Herald
Cardillo of Southington headlines local selections, Bishop, Vasquez also chosen as all-state
The Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) released their All-State Football teams this week following the conclusion of the six state championships. The Southington Blue Knights led the local schools with three selections among the seven players chosen. Southington running back Lincoln Cardillo was one of the headliners across the...
usjbluejays.com
Men's Basketball Claims No. 1 Spot in D3hoops National Rankings
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball program continued its meteoric rise in the Division III national rankings, making history Monday evening when it was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation, following the release of the fourth in-season D3hoops.com Top 25 of the 2022-23 campaign. USJ, who is in the midst of just its fifth season (fourth full season) since starting its men's basketball program in 2018-19, has climbed to the top spot in the land after receiving 21 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 619 poll points overall from the Top 25 voters. The Blue Jays are currently one of 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division III men's basketball and are 9-0 to start the season. Saint Joseph plays next at No. 14 WPI on Friday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
New Britain Herald
Joseph John Kasulis Jr.
Joseph John Kasulis Jr., a gentleman, scholar, and sports aficionado who lived his life as a father figure to many, died of heart complications at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday. He was 81 years old. Born to Albina Checkanouskas and Joseph John Kasulis Sr., he spent his early years in Bridgeport, before moving to New Britain, where he graduated from New Britain High School in 1959.
UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
New Britain Herald
Constance (Connie) N. Welch
Constance (Connie) N. Welch, 89, of Worthington Ridge, Berlin, passed away Wednesday, (Dec. 14, 2022) peacefully after a brief illness. Connie was born in New Britain, attended New Britain schools, graduating from New Britain High School. Connie was predeceased by the love of her life, William L. Welch. It was...
New Britain Herald
New Britain residents open new business, Choice Ink, in Berlin
BERLIN – When a T-shirt, athletic jersey or sign catches your eye, there’s a chance it may have been created at a local veteran-owned business that recently opened its doors. Choice Ink at 112 Mill St. has been in business since August but celebrated an official grand opening...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
New Britain Herald
No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington
NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
New Britain Herald
New Britain father and son refurbish bus to continue family tradition
NEW BRITAIN – Sixty-one-year-old Luis Arroyo remembers the first time his dad Jose took him fishing. He was 7 years old and the family had just moved from The Bronx to Long Island. They came to New Britain before Luis and his brother turned into teenagers. Now Jose is 86 and his son is going to take him fishing. They’ll ride in the bus that father and son spent the last year-and-a-half refurbishing.
Lanes reopen following Plainville three-car crash on I-84 west
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash on I-84 westbound closed lanes in Plainville Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of Exit 33. All lanes are since reopened. A possible entrapment was reported, though police said there are no reported injuries at this time. See our live traffic map: […]
New Britain Herald
Hazel Lenora Heidt Decker
Hazel was a beacon of light and a barrel of laughs. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022 (just 12 days shy of her 102nd birthday) with her daughter Judy by her side. In her heyday, Hazel was full of life and love. She loved to chat, she was opinionated, she always had her hair and nails done up proper, she wore bright red lipstick, and made sure to smooch up all her grandbabies leaving that signature red smudge all over their faces.
Fatal pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash in West Hartford
Police in West Hartford are at the scene of a deadly pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.
New Britain Herald
Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki)
Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki), 88, a member of the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, died Dec. 18, 2022 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Sister was the daughter of the late Roman and Frances (Sosler) Rosiecki. Sister Gloriosa entered the Daughters of Mary on Aug. 15, 1951, professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1954, and perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
