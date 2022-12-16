ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Fenner
4d ago

In history of the NFL, no "rookie" qb has won the a title or a super bowl since 1921. I'll stick with history and say the 49er's won't win it with Purdy starting.

Reply
3
Tom Martinez
4d ago

Dallas, Philly, Vikings, or maybe Brady!!!! vs Cinncy, Kc, or Bill's, !!!!! have the better chance!!!!! all other teams not at all

Reply(2)
3
Anthony Price
5d ago

every year they talking about a new quarterback and when they get to the playoffs they fold that quarterback really isn't that good fly eagles fly

Reply(8)
2
 

