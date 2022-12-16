Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points
Bertans recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves. Bertans was recently battling an illness and made just his third appearance since Dec. 5, but with Dwight Powell (thigh) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, the sharpshooter saw a solid role and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a season-high 18 points. Kleber is expected to be out for a month or two, so Bertans figures to get plenty of looks as a backup floor spacer in Kleber's absence, especially if he continues to shoot like he did Monday night.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February
Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Over 100 yards in Week 15 win
Smith caught five of eight targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears. Smith's 45-yard reception in the second quarter set up a field goal, and he added a 38-yard catch in the two-minute drill to go over the 100-yard mark in the first half. A.J. Brown took over after halftime and finished with a team-leading 181 receiving yards, as the pair of productive wideouts accounted for 307 of Jalen Hurts' 315 passing yards. After topping 100 receiving yards only thrice in his first 28 NFL games, Smith has done so in two of the past three. The 2021 first-round pick is blossoming into a force to be reckoned with heading into a Week 16 trip to Dallas.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Disappears against Arizona
Dulcich recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona. Dulcich entered the game having seen eight targets in consecutive contests, and there was little reason to believe that would change with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) sidelined. However, Dulcich was overshadowed by several of the Broncos' peripheral pass catchers, including Eric Tomlinson and Brandon Johnson. Dulcich should have the opportunity to bounce back in Week 16, as Russell Wilson (concussion) is expected to return from a one-game absence.
