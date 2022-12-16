ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Thompson's hiring met with widespread approval at Sac State

By Andrew Haubner
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -- The Sacramento State Hornet community is buzzing with excitement over their new head football coach. Andy Thompson was named the program's 12th head coach on Thursday after a quick search by the athletic department with the goal of continuing the trajectory set by outgoing head coach Troy Taylor.

"Coach Thompson's a great hire," said Kyle Sentkowski, the team's kicker.

Thompson's hire was met with approval from seemingly everyone.

"I feel like everyone's thinking 'okay we're gonna go compete for a fourth Big Sky championship, nobody's thinking there's gonna be a downfall," Sentkowski said. "Nobodies thinking 'oh we're not gonna be as good as we were in previous years.'

Whether it was current players or former Hornets...

"More men are coming back, more families are coming back to games and sponsoring events and whatnot so it's been really fun and we're excited about what's happening," explained Jerry Haflich, Sac State class of 1983 and former football player.

Or even longtime Sac State alums that have seen the rollercoaster of results connected to the program...

"I've been a booster for over 40 years and so I have been through the thick and thin," said Wally Borland, President of the university Alumni Association. "Getting Andy in right away, keeping Kris and Bobby, will keep the culture going."

Everyone was excited for the continued direction of Sacramento State football.

"It sends a clear message that we're here to stay and Hornet football will compete for championships," Athletic Director Mark Orr told CBS13.

"I would say he hit the ball out of the park," Borland followed up. "Him and President Nelsen both. They've been a great team and they did a great job with this one."

Most of Taylor's old staff will be staying in Sacramento with Thompson. Key coaches Kris Richardson and Bobby Fresques will remain with the team and there hasn't been a mass exodus to the transfer portal in the wake of Taylor's departure. The hope is to maintain the momentum built in the last four years and build up a fanbase that has slowly started to rediscover Hornet football.

"It's always gonna be tough because not everybody lives on campus but that excitement needs to grow and we need to not let it drain or wane at all so we're excited," said Haflich.

