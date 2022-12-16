ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Christmas Village” shows off lights for the last holiday season

By Aynae Simmons
GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)–A local house decorating tradition will be no more after this holiday season.

Homeowners Walt and Pamela Kiser began decorating their house for Christmas over 40 years ago. This year though will be the last Kiser said.

He said his wife was sick and they just don’t have the time to continue the tradition.

But it’s not stopping their grand finale.

“I’m gonna try to do it one time and go out on a grand note we decided to go all out this year so everyone can enjoy it.”

Kiser added the decorations are up until January 2, 2023.

