California COVID-19 Facts for Thursday, December 15, 2022 - Confirmed Cases: 10,790,192 (Up 64,122) - Deaths: 97,199 (Up 204) - Positivity Rate: Declines from 11.7% to 11.1%

Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
U.S. Geological Survey Reports a Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Struck 3 Miles Offshore in Northern California on December 20, 2022 at 2:34 A.M. Affecting Humboldt County
December 21, 2022 - The California Integrated Seismic Network and the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Tuesday that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck 3 miles offshore in Northern California on December 20, 2022 at 2:34 am local time (December 20 10:34 UTC) at a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers). The earthquake occurred about 10 miles (15 kilometers) southwest of Ferndale, California.
goldrushcam.com
Historic California Constitutional Amendment Reinforcing Protections for Reproductive Freedom Goes Into Effect Today
California adds explicit protections for reproductive freedom, including abortion care and contraception, into state constitution less than 6 months after US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. VIDEO: Governor Newsom on California adding this historic amendment and crucial protections. December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, joined by...
goldrushcam.com
Rapid Interest Rate Increases Continue to Depress California Home Sales and Prices in November 2022, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $363,500
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 237,740 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 13.2 percent from October and down 47.7 percent from November 2021. November’s statewide median home price was $777,500, down 3.0 percent from October and down 0.6 percent from November 2021. Year-to-date statewide home sales...
goldrushcam.com
Merced, Amador, Placer, Riverside, and Siskiyou Counties Receive Funding as the California Public Utilities Commission Awards Third Round of Grants to Local Governments to Help Close the Digital Divide
December 21, 2022 - SAN FRANCISCO – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has announced it has made its third round of awards for State broadband funds to local governments by providing $5.75 million in broadband technical assistance grants to 16 local governments to support efforts to close the digital divide. These are in addition to grants announced earlier this month.
KRON4
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
goldrushcam.com
California Labor Commissioner Collects Over $1.3 Million in Wages and Penalties for 27 Workers on a Public Works Project by Bakersfield-Based Subcontractor Grant Construction, Inc.
December 20, 2022 - Sacramento - The Labor Commissioner’s Office collected $1,331,682 in wages and penalties, resulting from a prevailing wage assessment against Bakersfield-based subcontractor Grant Construction, Inc. The wages collected will compensate 27 workers for unpaid prevailing wages while working on a farmworker housing construction project in the City of Wasco in Kern County. The public works investigation determined that wage theft had occurred in the form of kickbacks and non-reporting of all hours worked. It found that a Grant Construction crew leader would collect the paychecks of the 27 workers, sign and cash them, and then pay the workers significantly less than the amount listed on their checks.
goldrushcam.com
Some Christmas Tree Farms Sell Out Early, California Farm Bureau Reports
December 21, 2022 - By Ching Lee - To avoid overcutting so that they have a crop for future years, more California choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms have closed early this year, telling customers they’re sold out. At Apple Hill, a popular tourist destination in El Dorado County, most Christmas...
goldrushcam.com
Georgia Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for His Role in Ponzi and COVID-19 Fraud Schemes
December 21, 2022 - Christopher A. Parris, 42, formerly of Rochester, New York, and currently of Lawrenceville, Georgia, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud related to a Ponzi. scheme, as well as to wire fraud involving the fraudulent sale of purported N95 masks during the pandemic, was...
ksro.com
New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday
California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statement After Court Strikes Down Provision of Gun Safety Law
December 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB. 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge...
goldrushcam.com
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for the San Joaquin Valley Until 11:00 A.M. Today (Wednesday) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, Highway 99, and Highway 198
December 21, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the San Joaquin Valley through 11:00 A.M. Wednesday. Visibility can range from less than ¼ of a mile to as low as 200 feet in dense fog. Be sure to drive with low beams and slow down if you encounter dense fog.
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
abc10.com
California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half
SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
iheart.com
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
goldrushcam.com
California Public Utilities Commission Staff Propose $4.5 Million Southern California Edison Penalty for Safety Failure
December 19, 2022 - SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has issued a $4.5 million Staff Citation to Southern California Edison (SCE) for a 2018 incident that. resulted in a fatality. In January 2018, an SCE contract worker was fatally injured while attempting to transfer a de-energized...
Comments / 1