Mandy Rose has made $500,000 on FanTime since WWE release
Rose's agent says she will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas.
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer provides a health update
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to provide a health update. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed. He noted with the use of hashtags he was having some body maintenance done that included back injections. He also used hashtags with pain free. WWE celebrated...
Popculture
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
thecomeback.com
WWE star blasted for insane Infowars conspiracy post
Just months after alt-right conservative radio host Alex Jones of the fringe media group Infowars was found guilty of defaming victims of the tragic Sandy Hook school shooting and forced to pay over $1.4 billion in damages, one WWE superstar was caught promoting another Infowars conspiracy theory on her social media accounts.
wrestleview.com
Update on December 26 episode of WWE Raw
According to F4WOnline, WWE will not be taping the December 26 episode of Raw tonight in Des Moines, Iowa. The report also notes that while it has not been confirmed, it appears that the USA Network and WWE will air a of “Best-Of” episode the day after Christmas instead.
wrestleview.com
Notable WWE News From Tuesday: Jim Duggan detains an intruder; Lacey Evans’ controversial social media posts
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan issued a statement after dealing with a scary situation at his home last week. Duggan tackled and detained an intruder who came through his front door at around 6:45 pm local time back on December 8. Duggan held the intruder at gunpoint after detaining him.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson to speak, Title Match, and more
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. As of this writing, tonight’s show which is billed as AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, will feature the following:. -AEW...
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan confirms changes are coming to the look and feel of Dynamite and Rampage
In a recent interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will have a new look starting in January. The first Dynamite of 2023 will take place live from Seattle, WA on January 4. “I don’t want to let the cat...
Popculture
WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos
Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer pulled from ECW tribute show
WWE pulled WWE Halll of Famer D-Von Dudley from his scheduled appearance Battleground Champion Wrestling’s “A Tribute to the Extreme” event that took place this past Saturday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He also removed D-Von from the Icons of Wrestling convention that was held in conjunction with the show.
