Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Transparency Is the Key to Improved Customer Experience for Telecoms Operators Featured
Now more than ever, we live in a world where the internet is an essential part of our everyday lives. Whether for work, school, or entertainment, people depend on having access to reliable internet connectivity wherever they are. When problems occur and that connection is interrupted, users feel immediate pain. Too often, they also struggle to find an avenue to connect with their service provider for immediate help. Affected users frequently turn to social media platforms in the hope of eliciting a response from the provider or simply to see if they're alone in their frustration. Unfortunately, these platforms can add to frustrations as reliable information on problem status is elusive, and dissatisfactions are amplified.
thefastmode.com
Trends Reshaping the Communications Industry in 2023 Featured
The communications industry is in the midst of a multi-year transformation to secure, dynamic services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. This shift is closely tied to the exponential pace of technological change in the hyperconnected digital economy that motivates business leaders to automate wherever possible to remove friction from complex supply chains, boost productivity, compete more effectively, and deliver value in on-demand world.
thefastmode.com
Telkom, Cisco Collaborate on IoT Control Center & SDN in ASEAN
NeutraDC as also known as Telkom Data Ekosistem, which is a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), inaugurated a collaboration with Cisco. The intent of this collaboration includes the Data Center for the Cisco Platform Mobile IoT (Control Center) and further development related to Telkom’s Data Center network infrastructure using Software Define Network (SDN) technology and accelerating the adaptation of 5G technology and digitization in Indonesia and the ASEAN region.
thefastmode.com
Accton, Picocom Partner on 5G Open RAN Radio Products
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced in conjunction with Accton Technology Group (Accton), a premier provider of networking and communications solutions, that they have entered into a partnership for upcoming 5G Open RAN products. Picocom silicon and software will power Accton’s new 5G Open RAN...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Adds Axon’s Technological Security Products to its Portfolio
Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS), the Telefónica Group company pioneer in integral technological security, has signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution in Spain and Andorra of the Axon portfolio, a leading company in public protection technologies, emergency equipment and security forces. Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS)...
thefastmode.com
Infovista Unveils 360° Assurance Solution for VoLTE & VoNR
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced the availability of its 360° Assurance for VoLTE/ solution, part of the 360° Assurance family of solutions powered by Ativa™. Along with its 360 Assurance for Fixed Voice solution, this now means that Ativa™ customers can implement 360°...
thefastmode.com
Keysight Unveils Highest Density 400GE Network Cybersecurity Test Platform
Keysight Technologies announced the new APS-M8400 Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform, which provides data center network equipment manufacturers (NEM) and operators with the industry's highest density 8-port 400GE Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) network security test platform. Data center operators and service providers are facing exponential growth...
thefastmode.com
Alleviating Supply Chain Woes with Private LTE Deployments Featured
Supply chains have seen major disruptions over the last two years as key players across various industries continue to play catch up from the early days of the pandemic. So far, the production of everything from baby formula to electric vehicles has slowed down, creating constant pressure for industrial companies to do more with less.
thefastmode.com
Airtel Acquires Stake in Bengaluru based Technology Startup Lemnisk
Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider, announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under Airtel’s Start Up Accelerator Program. Lemnisk is a Bengaluru based Start Up that offers Real-Time Marketing Automation and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating 1-to-1...
thefastmode.com
Optus, Ericsson Unveil Australia’s Latest Energy Efficient RAN Site
Optus, in collaboration with Ericsson, announced the deployment of Australia’s latest energy-efficient radio access network (RAN) site at Optus’ Moorebank site in Sydney, New South Wales. Ericsson and Optus have created a unique RAN solution leveraging lightweight, new generation radios and basebands which reduce the consumption of energy.
thefastmode.com
Making Holistic Network Automation a Reality Featured
What is true network automation, and how can we achieve it?. In a world where the metaverse, smart cities, and digital payments exist – there is a critical dependency on communication networks. From my perspective, Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks will become the most mission-critical because they have the largest number of points of presence and interconnects that connect institutions and people to the internet.
thefastmode.com
BT Trials 5G C-RAN Technology in Leeds
Leeds has become one of the first cities in the UK to be fitted with the latest cutting-edge 5G technology, after a trial was launched by BT. BT has unveiled Leeds as one of the first cities to trial new technology known as C-RAN, which in the future could be installed as individual street works or fitted in existing street-furniture, such as lampposts or CCTV, to deliver a 5G signal.
thefastmode.com
Why U.S. Tech Companies Should Embrace GDPR, Required or Not Featured
Almost 92% of America’s population uses the internet daily, and most are entirely unaware of where their data is going. Even if they know about the risks, people tend to keep blinders on and assume that companies are ethical with the data collected. And while it may be easy for companies to embrace consumer ignorance, enhancing data protection systems and complying with major global privacy law updates sooner than required will give businesses a leg up.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, A1 Telekom Austria Complete 3CC CA in 5G SA Trial Network in Austria
Nokia and A1 Austria announced that they have successfully verified 3 Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC CA) in a 5G Standalone (SA) trial network in Austria – reaching data rates of 2 Gbps. CA allows mobile operators to reach higher throughputs and better coverage by combining different spectrum frequencies to efficiently utilize their spectrum assets. It will enable A1 to deliver a superior 5G experience to its subscribers.
thefastmode.com
Key Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023 Featured
Ransomware will continue to evolve and research shows that attacks are becoming more harmful each year. According to Mimecast’s State of Ransomware Readiness Report 2022, two-fifths of cybersecurity leaders (40%) have encountered ransomware attacks that use compromised credentials tactics this year, compared to 33% last year. Cyber insurance will...
Comments / 0