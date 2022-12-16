ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Missing special education student last seen in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora opening warming center ahead of winter storm

AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora is opening its overnight warming center to the public Tuesday as temperatures begin to drop significantly. The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 N. Broadway. It will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will run daily through next...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives. The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
CHICAGO, IL
boonecountydailynews.com

Frankfort Police Announce School of Police Staff and Command Graduation

The Frankfort Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Evan Hall from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. Captain Hall has successfully completed the Police Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from June 6 – November 6, 2022. Captain Hall was a student in class #526 which accommodated a total of 19 students for the twenty-two-week period.
FRANKFORT, IL
fox32chicago.com

High lead levels found in paint at Bridgeport elementary school

CHICAGO - Parents and teachers at a Bridgeport elementary school say that Chicago Public Schools delayed for months testing that last week found high levels of lead in three rooms, including a special education classroom. Among the rooms tested at McClellan Elementary was one for middle school students who have...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicagoans Urged To Prepare For Winter Storm, With Blizzard Expected Thursday: ‘If Possible … Change Travel Plans’

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service is warning people to prepare as Chicago could face a blizzard — or, at least, a strong winter storm — at the end of the week. The weather agency has put out a winter storm watch that will be in effect Thursday evening to late Friday. It warns a winter storm will hit, with blizzard conditions possible as wind gusts could get as fast as 55 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm

CHICAGO - With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice. The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency. This means...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Person seriously injured in Little Village house fire

CHICAGO - One person was seriously hurt during a house fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 2822 S. Keeler Ave., according to officials. An adult was transported to Saint Anthony's Hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other people refused...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy