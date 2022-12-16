Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Growing number of children in Illinois being hospitalized after consuming edibles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A growing number of Illinois children are being hospitalized after consuming edibles. To put into perspective how bad this problem has gotten, in 2017 only three kids in Cook County were hospitalized. In 2021, that number jumped to 124. This is especially concerning because children are especially...
fox32chicago.com
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
Chicago Public Schools Cancels After-School Activities Thursday, but Classes on For Now
With a winter storm expected to hit the Chicago area in coming days, Chicago Public Schools has announced that they will cancel all after-care and out-of-school programming on Thursday due to the incoming weather. Officials say that they intend for students to attend classes on Thursday, but will make a...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora opening warming center ahead of winter storm
AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora is opening its overnight warming center to the public Tuesday as temperatures begin to drop significantly. The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 N. Broadway. It will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will run daily through next...
fox32chicago.com
New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives. The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
fox32chicago.com
As of now, CPS says classes will still be in session Thursday despite predicted snow storm
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools says classes will still be in session Thursday despite the heavy snow and dangerous winds that are predicted to hit Chicago this week. However, CPS says that this could change based on the weather forecast. After-care and out-of-school programming will be canceled for Thursday. Chicago...
boonecountydailynews.com
Frankfort Police Announce School of Police Staff and Command Graduation
The Frankfort Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Evan Hall from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. Captain Hall has successfully completed the Police Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from June 6 – November 6, 2022. Captain Hall was a student in class #526 which accommodated a total of 19 students for the twenty-two-week period.
fox32chicago.com
High lead levels found in paint at Bridgeport elementary school
CHICAGO - Parents and teachers at a Bridgeport elementary school say that Chicago Public Schools delayed for months testing that last week found high levels of lead in three rooms, including a special education classroom. Among the rooms tested at McClellan Elementary was one for middle school students who have...
2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across the state in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are now recommended for all in public indoor spaces. Much of the rest of...
Chicagoans Urged To Prepare For Winter Storm, With Blizzard Expected Thursday: ‘If Possible … Change Travel Plans’
CHICAGO — The National Weather Service is warning people to prepare as Chicago could face a blizzard — or, at least, a strong winter storm — at the end of the week. The weather agency has put out a winter storm watch that will be in effect Thursday evening to late Friday. It warns a winter storm will hit, with blizzard conditions possible as wind gusts could get as fast as 55 mph.
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
fox32chicago.com
Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm
CHICAGO - With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice. The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency. This means...
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)
fox32chicago.com
The Salvation Army distributes gifts, supplies to Chicago families ahead of Christmas
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is providing everything needed for Christmas through their Angel Tree Program. Toys, clothing and food are being distributed to Chicagoans, thanks to the public’s generosity. Captain Dalvius King-Harvy is in charge of the operation at the Midway Citadel Corps Community Center. Volunteers packed food...
fox32chicago.com
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak canceling trains, airlines allowing free flight changes ahead of winter storm in Chicago
Amtrak has canceled multiple scheduled trains across the country, including many running through Chicago. And airlines are now issuing waivers so that passengers can change their flights — free of cost.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Person seriously injured in Little Village house fire
CHICAGO - One person was seriously hurt during a house fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 2822 S. Keeler Ave., according to officials. An adult was transported to Saint Anthony's Hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other people refused...
Comments / 0