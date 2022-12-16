Read full article on original website
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets ahead of snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is making sure nobody is hungry on Christmas. With lines out the door, the soup kitchen gave out 1,100 Christmas baskets on Tuesday. Some said they waited between 15 to 20 minutes to get their baskets. Each basket contains 30...
Local road and airport crews preparing for winter …. Local road and airport crews preparing for winter storm. Protecting yourself against car theft as numbers …. Protecting yourself against car theft as numbers rise. Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location. Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location.
Connect Transit to offer zero-fare rides during extreme cold
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that all buses will offer zero-fare boarding from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24. to offer a safe and warm environment free of cost to those who need it. In a press release, Connect Transit staff wrote that with the...
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group seeking to build an eco-friendly music amphitheater says they are seeking a new location for their project. In a 7-0 vote on Dec. 14, the Peoria Park District Board shot down Donovan Park as a potential location for the Pavilion in the Park. Those opposed to the location expressed concerns about the loss of green space, noise, and light pollution.
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
Peoria’s ‘Toyz N Da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The second annual “Toyz in da Neighborhood” event brought together Peoria councilmen, school board members, non-profit and community leaders all in one room to distribute gifts to families in Peoria. Families packed both the Anni Jo Gordon Community Learning Center and Artists Re-envisioning...
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
Annual ‘A Mother’s Wish’ helps over 100 children
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Jehan Gordon Booth’s mother died on December 20th 13 years ago. She decided to turn her pain into purpose by creating a Mother’s Wish in 2018. “I thought about all of the other children in this community that frankly are younger...
CI Hero: Morton’s light show gives back to children’s choir
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton Main Street Light Show draws numerous cars every evening leading up to Christmas. “I have a country song,” said Tom Godfrey, the homeowner. “I have kind of a hip-hop song in there. I’ve got the kid’s choir in there. So there’s a good variety. Something for everyone to enjoy.”
Where to stay warm as temperatures plummet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for later this week, and the City of Peoria wants all residents to be able to stay warm during these possible blizzard conditions by utilizing city warming centers. The Police Department lobby and fire stations...
East Peoria Fire Department receives donation from insurance company
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department will be able to purchase a much-needed upgrade thanks to a donation from a local insurance company. Country Financial donated $4,500 to the East Peoria Fire Department on Tuesday. The money will purchase a UTV skid, which is a utility terrain vehicle with an attachment that enables firefighters to transport patients from large events.
ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
3 displaced after fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
Heart health important when shoveling snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As snowfall looms on Central Illinois this week, medical professionals are warning of the dangers associated with clearing it from driveways and sidewalks. Doctors say shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in males who are 55 years of age or...
Peoria County Sheriff launches app
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office launched a new app for smartphones Monday. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the free app will help deliver urgent information and give easy access to public information, including active warrants, an updated inmate roster, and an interactive map connected to sex offender registries.
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
