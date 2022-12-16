Puppy Mill bill signed into law
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed what people are referring to as the "Puppy Mill Bill" into law. The bill prohibits the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by retail pet shops, and allows pet stores to partner with rescue organizations to showcase adoptable animals.
Advocates are hoping this will lessen or stop, the demand for puppy mills, which are large scale facilities that often result in the mistreatment of animals. The law goes into effect in 2024.
