ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in Princeton

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzKsL_0jkPnAto00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead.

14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton found dead

A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson.

Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The Princeton Senior High School and Mercer County Schools community gathered together Thursday night to hold a vigil to remember Jackson.

Lily Powell, who is President of the Student Council said she and her other council members started planning the vigil this past Monday, December 12, 2022 .

“Kierra’s death was so sudden we had to just band together as a school and a community to get this all pulled together on such short notice,” Powell said.

Principal Krissy Zickafoose at Princeton Senior High School said she’s known Kierra since she was an administrator back at Princeton Middle School

“She was just a vibrant student, she was happy she always had a smile on her face said good morning to her every day she said good morning Mrs. Z, and just a joy to be around,” Zickafoose said.

And freshman Ariel Boswell and other students helped pass around the candles they lit at the vigil, she said the turnout warmed her heart.

“It’s amazing to see everyone come out and support and just support her and her family and this is honestly amazing,” Boswell said.

Parents react to gun inside Woodrow Wilson High School

The Princeton Police Department is still investigating.

Stick with 59News as we learn more about this.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 3

Shelbie Carroll
5d ago

justice for KERRIA JACKSON that baby didn't deserve what happened to her I hope and pray that her P.O.S of mother and that P.O.S stepfather never see the light of day ever again they should do them they way that baby was done

Reply
4
Related
WVNS

Fayette County Giving Tree Project huge success

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been given a huge amount of gifts for its ‘Giving Tree Project‘, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

“Leadership WV” program an innovative experience for BSU’s Tim McKenzie

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State University administrator Timothy McKenzie recently completed a seven-month “Leadership West Virginia” program that prepares and helps opens the door to leaders to move West Virginia forward. Forty West Virginians were selected to take part in the program. The focus is developing a cross-section of leaders to put in and utilize […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Opera carolers host performance at Tamarack Marketplace

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As last-minute shoppers looked for gift ideas, they got to take in live Christmas carols. Christmas carolers from West Virginia’s only chamber opera troupe performed for shoppers at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley. They sang classic songs like Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Silent Night. For caroler Sarah Nale, being able […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Rotary Club donate 100 hoodies to middle school students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The third annual “Christmas Magic” from Beckley Rotary Club focuses on middle school students and the club’s 100th anniversary. For their anniversary, the Club is keeping the theme of 100 by donating 100 of an item to students in the area. Beckley Rotary Club is gifting 100 hoodies to Raleigh County […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson highschool students look to regroup and recover

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A situation de-escalated at Woodrow Wilson high school. Now, both communities in and outside of the classroom look to learn from what happened on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of students while in school is a top priority for faculty and staff. With increased instances of shootings, threats, and “swat […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Stratton Middle School holds first ever Crafts Fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 17th. Beckley Stratton Middle School put together its inaugural Christmas Crafts and vender Fair. Local small business owners packed the halls of the school, to give members of the community a chance to cross off any last minute shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

“A Christmas Carol” finishes run at Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A classic story finished its play run on Sunday, December 18, 2022. A Christmas Carol performed at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in Beckley. Keith Thompson performed as the play’s narrator for years. While the story of Ebenezer Scrooge is unchanged, Thompson said the cast ad-libs parts of what they say, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) —  Due to expected winter weather conditions and low temperatures, the State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair to December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. “As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks travelling to Christmas […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Several injured after crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 8:00 this morning, December 19, 2022, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Two new Raleigh County Deputies appointed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission was a brief affair with the bulk of the morning’s time dedicated to standard business. Following introductions and the ceremonial reciting of the pledge of allegiance, the commission discussed exonerations and budget revisions before passing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Danese Volunteer Fire Dept. spreads Christmas cheer

DANESE, WV (WVNS) – Santa Claus is coming to town soon, and for anyone on the nice list in Danese this year, he might be coming right to your front door. James Moore and the Danese Volunteer Fire Department decorated the fire engines and took them for a spin to distribute goodie bags to kids […]
DANESE, WV
WVNS

WV Hive selects Beckley man for 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each year the West Virginia Hive selects one individual to be their Entrepreneur of the Year award and today, December 19, 2022, that winner has been announced. The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Fat Bottom Coolers […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local outreach organization receives grant

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A local organization received a portion of grant money to help others in the community. Valley Works, located in both Renick and Rainelle, received a check from the Greenbrier County Family Support Center. The money comes from a grant through Community Connections in Princeton. Leslie Tolliver, the director of the Family […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy