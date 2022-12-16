Read full article on original website
chip banks
5d ago
Unbelievable, kick all the liberals out the district and start disciplining those damn kids. You wonder why you can’t attract more good staff.
4
S A
5d ago
Raise your children and discipline them it want be no violence, this starts at home. How will anyone blame the district for your kids. Keep your legs closed and not have children
4
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
MEDIA, Pa. - Students and staff in the Rose Tree Media School District are mourning the loss of two Penncrest High School students in a span of less than 24 hours, the district announced Tuesday. Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
NBC Philadelphia
Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School
An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said. The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when a parent called to report a student brought a firearm into the building, according to authorities.
fox29.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Philadelphia public school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia public school student may face charges after police say he brought a gun and ammunition to school on Tuesday. Louis H. Farrell School in Philadelphia's Rwanhurst neighborhood was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after a parent called the school and warned that a student may have a gun.
fox29.com
Officials: Mercer County 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, THC drops
MERCERVILLE, N.J. - A Mercer County teacher is the center of an investigation after allegedly giving a teen drugs and alcohol. According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, 39-year-old Jennifer Debiec of Bordentown was arrested on Tuesday. Debiec is a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School, officials say.
Church Farm School Recognized as One of Nation’s Best Boarding Schools
An Exton boarding school has been recognized as one of the top schools that prepare students to thrive, according to Study International. Founded in 1918, Church Farm School is a private preparatory boarding and day school for boys. The website boasts that 100 percent of its graduates go on to attend top universities each year. The curriculum is STEM-focused, as well as offering The Arts and foreign languages.
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
fox29.com
Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue
PHILADELPHIA - With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone. As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city. The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020,...
fox29.com
City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia
City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
sanatogapost.com
Police Academy Graduates Include Three Local Cadets
BLUE BELL PA – Three individuals from western Montgomery and northern Chester counties were among 24 cadets who graduated Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022) in the Class of 22-02 (at top) from the Montgomery County Community College Municipal Police Academy. They’re now prepared to begin their careers serving and protecting the public, the college said.
Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises
A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
wtuz.com
Claymont Board Approves Arming Staff
Mary Alice Reporting – In a 3-2 vote, the Claymont Board of Education approved authorizing voluntary staff to go armed within school safety zones. At their recent meeting, members discussed the option to move forward with the recommendation to have willing employees obtain the required instruction and training. Board...
fox29.com
Local father who lost twin sons wants to help other parents enduring the same grief
HAMILTON, N.J. - A local father who lost his twin sons in back-to-back years has set out on a sorrowful mission to help grieving parents who have lost children. Jules Warner's son Dylan died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in his crib in 2017. A year later, Brandon, was murdered while in the care of his mother's boyfriend.
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
Downingtown Native Conquers Tourettes Syndrome to Give Graduation Speech at Her University
Downingtown native Diana Sears spoke of “finding her own resilience” since being diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome — a diagnosis that she did not let stop her from being the featured student speaker at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, reports The Daily Local News. During the commencement ceremony...
glensidelocal.com
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBERS O’NEILL, DRISCOLL AND PHILLIPS’ LEGISLATION TO CRACK DOWN ON TRUCK & TRACTOR TRAILER PARKING IN THE NORTHEAST MOVES THROUGH CITY COUNCIL
PHILADELPHIA – Legislation introduced by Councilman O’Neill and Councilman Driscoll to prohibit truck and tractor trailer parking in the 10th and 6th Council Districts passed unanimously in City Council. Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who was sworn in as the Councilperson for the 9th Council District on November 28th, introduced...
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
fox29.com
DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
fox29.com
Former ally of Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
A former official in the powerful Electrical Workers Union has plead guilty to wire fraud charges as the Feds near a second trail of former union boss John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty. Marita Crawford, the 58-year-old former political director for Local 98, plead guilty in a Reading court Monday to using...
