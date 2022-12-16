MINNEAPOLIS – There were more calls Sunday for the city of Minneapolis to put a stop to evictions at homeless encampments.With temperatures plunging, the community grassroots group the Minneapolis People's Council held a cold-gear supply drive for people without housing. There was also a meeting for unhoused people to speak on the realities of living without a home."Just because I look like this doesn't mean I'm like some super grimy, out-here-on-dirt person," said Nate, an unhoused man. "I'm not looking for pity. I don't want like anybody to feel bad for me. Because it's my bed, I made it. I'm...

