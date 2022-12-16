Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Customers rush to the post office before winter storms
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For folks who may have waited a little too long to order or ship out your holiday gifts, this winter storm may throw a wrench into your plans. The Golden Valley United States Post Office had a full parking lot during lunchtime on Tuesday. “There's...
fox9.com
Minnesota shoppers rush to buy groceries, gifts ahead of winter storm
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many Minnesota shoppers are hoping to avoid potential white-out conditions later this week. That means a rush to buy ingredients and getting holiday shopping done earlier than usual. It's the time of year for family, friends and food. But the grocery store frenzy is...
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At Marshalls
A Marshalls store in Minneapolis is shutting down permanently during the next few weeks. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to have its last retail trading day on January 14, 2023.
mprnews.org
What to know to avoid getting fined for not shoveling your sidewalks
Are you tired of shoveling, snow blowing or sweeping snow from your sidewalks? That’s understandable. Many parts of the state have already been hit with several “shovelable” snow falls so far this season. And some of us will get a lot more snow in the coming days.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Activists call on Minneapolis to stop winter homeless encampment evictions
MINNEAPOLIS – There were more calls Sunday for the city of Minneapolis to put a stop to evictions at homeless encampments.With temperatures plunging, the community grassroots group the Minneapolis People's Council held a cold-gear supply drive for people without housing. There was also a meeting for unhoused people to speak on the realities of living without a home."Just because I look like this doesn't mean I'm like some super grimy, out-here-on-dirt person," said Nate, an unhoused man. "I'm not looking for pity. I don't want like anybody to feel bad for me. Because it's my bed, I made it. I'm...
Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide
For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
St. Paul Walgreens closed to deal with 'urgent' pest problem
A downtown St. Paul Walgreens has closed its doors for three weeks due to a pest problem. The Walgreens located at 398 Wabasha St. posted signage on its door announcing that it would close for three weeks. It shut down on Friday and will be undergoing extensive cleaning and pest removal until Jan. 9, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with blizzard-like conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several inches of snow is expected Wednesday across much of the region, ahead of blizzard-like conditions that are expected to make travel treacherous leading up to the Christmas holiday. Here's a timeline of what to expect:. Snow on Wednesday. The two-part storm is underway Wednesday morning,...
WTIP
Minnesota researchers aim to reduce deer-vehicle collisions along Highway 61, other roadways
Deer bounding across Highway 61 are an often unwelcome sight for motorists along the North Shore. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports around 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions occur each year across the state. State officials, however, think that number is much larger, possibly in the tens of thousands. According to...
Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family, the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour."I always love to decorate for Christmas....
Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced a new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program Monday that ensures anyone who tests positive for the virus will have access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments to reduce the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. All of the services provided through...
mprnews.org
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink
Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
KEYC
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
mprnews.org
Power restored to tens of thousands of Minnesota households
Utilities have restored power to the tens of thousands of Minnesota households that lost power in the wake of last week's massive winter storm. That slow-moving storm finally began moving out of the region Saturday, the light, lingering snowfall a contrast to the heavy, wet snow that helped bring down trees and power lines.
