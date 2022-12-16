ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Activists call on Minneapolis to stop winter homeless encampment evictions

MINNEAPOLIS – There were more calls Sunday for the city of Minneapolis to put a stop to evictions at homeless encampments.With temperatures plunging, the community grassroots group the Minneapolis People's Council held a cold-gear supply drive for people without housing. There was also a meeting for unhoused people to speak on the realities of living without a home."Just because I look like this doesn't mean I'm like some super grimy, out-here-on-dirt person," said Nate, an unhoused man. "I'm not looking for pity. I don't want like anybody to feel bad for me. Because it's my bed, I made it. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide

For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Walgreens closed to deal with 'urgent' pest problem

A downtown St. Paul Walgreens has closed its doors for three weeks due to a pest problem. The Walgreens located at 398 Wabasha St. posted signage on its door announcing that it would close for three weeks. It shut down on Friday and will be undergoing extensive cleaning and pest removal until Jan. 9, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
PRINCETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family,  the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour."I always love to decorate for Christmas....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced a new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program Monday that ensures anyone who tests positive for the virus will have access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments to reduce the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. All of the services provided through...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink

Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Power restored to tens of thousands of Minnesota households

Utilities have restored power to the tens of thousands of Minnesota households that lost power in the wake of last week's massive winter storm. That slow-moving storm finally began moving out of the region Saturday, the light, lingering snowfall a contrast to the heavy, wet snow that helped bring down trees and power lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
