Greenwich Police Department promotes 4 officers

The Greenwich Police Department promoted four of its officers Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex.

Master police officer Ryan Carino and officer Thomas Etense were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Sgts. Peter Schmitt and Craig Zottola were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

"They are truly representative of our department, they're great officers, but they also lead a bunch of other great officers. They are the best of the best and we're excited about getting them out into the community," said Deputy Chief Robert Berry.