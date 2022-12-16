ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Greenwich Police Department promotes 4 officers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tLQ2_0jkPmip100

The Greenwich Police Department promoted four of its officers Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex.

Master police officer Ryan Carino and officer Thomas Etense were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Sgts. Peter Schmitt and Craig Zottola were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

"They are truly representative of our department, they're great officers, but they also lead a bunch of other great officers. They are the best of the best and we're excited about getting them out into the community," said Deputy Chief Robert Berry.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Storage Unit Squatter Nabbed For Robbery In Troy, Police Say

A man and woman from the region are facing charges following an alleged robbery that occurred inside a storage unit where one of the suspects was illegally squatting, authorities said. State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after receiving a complaint about a past robbery that...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WSBS

State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy