Haddad and Partners wraps gifts, decorates Wakeman Boys & Girls Club

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Volunteers from a local design agency practiced their gift-wrapping skills Thursday at the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.

Haddad and Partners held a toy drive with the club last month.

On Thursday morning, volunteers wrapped the gifts collected and decked the halls with decorations.

There was also a gift-wrapping competition.

The toy drive is part of the organization's Holiday Assistance Program, which provides extra holiday cheer to families in need.

"It's been a pretty difficult year for some and anything we could do to help families, especially make a kids holiday a little better, we're happy to be a part of it," said Nicole Valentine, director of operations.

The club is still accepting toy donations.

