Haddad and Partners wraps gifts, decorates Wakeman Boys & Girls Club
Volunteers from a local design agency practiced their gift-wrapping skills Thursday at the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.
Haddad and Partners held a toy drive with the club last month.
On Thursday morning, volunteers wrapped the gifts collected and decked the halls with decorations.
There was also a gift-wrapping competition.
The toy drive is part of the organization's Holiday Assistance Program, which provides extra holiday cheer to families in need.
"It's been a pretty difficult year for some and anything we could do to help families, especially make a kids holiday a little better, we're happy to be a part of it," said Nicole Valentine, director of operations.
The club is still accepting toy donations.
