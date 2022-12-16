Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Related
2 found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.
fox35orlando.com
2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Florida Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Trenton-Mercer Airport
December 20, 2022 EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A Florida man was arrested by police on Sunday, Dec. 18, after Transportation Security…
North Carolina police arrest suspect after alleged victim found 'beaten and partially scalped'
Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested 21-year-old Leyton James Lanier after they say they found evidence linking him to an assault that left a victim "partially scalped."
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
FBI releases video of missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari walking off school bus
The Cornelius Police Department, the FBI, and the SBI released a video of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen in Cornelius, North Carolina on Nov. 23, 2022.
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
CBS Sports
Antonio Brown no longer wanted by Florida police after domestic battery arrest warrant is dropped
An arrest warrant issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been recalled, with Florida prosecutors declining to pursue the case, according to ESPN. The free agent had been facing domestic violence accusations stemming from an incident that took place on Nov. 29 involving the mother of his children, according to FOX 13 in Tampa.
foxsports640.com
Florida boy fatally shoots himself after finding gun during sleepover
LAKELAND, FL– A 12-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained after accidentally shooting himself while spending the night at a friend’s house. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at…
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
4 injured after truck drives into Orlando bar, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people are injured after a truck drove into a bar Sunday, the Orlando Police Department said. Investigators said officers were called to the Hideaway Bar near Ivanhoe Village shortly before 6 p.m. Four people were transported to the hospital by the Orlando Fire Department in...
Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
Fox News
906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3