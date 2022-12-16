ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 found dead inside Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Fox News

906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy