ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Cosmic Christmas Light Show. Hurst Planetarium, Ella Sharp Museum. Our annual holiday light show is here! This year we are picking things up a notch with our new light show with updated graphics and soundtrack produced by the Longway Planetarium. This is a must not miss event for anyone looking for some holiday fun! Price: $5 for adults, free for members, and free for children 3 and under. Dates: 3 Times Daily from December 17-23, 2022. Times: 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, & 4:00 pm each day. Register online here.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Seeking Input on New MLK Roundabout Sculpture

A view of the new roundabout at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Morrell Street looking north. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Jackson is asking residents to help decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive Roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for residents to review and give input. There will also be an open house event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center for residents to get an up-close look at the artworks and give feedback in-person.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Winter Storm Watch Issued

(December 20, 2022 4:14 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. The watch is in effect for Jackson County, South Central, Western and Northern Michigan. Details of the Winter Storm Watch:. * WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 19, 2022

East Jackson 61, Whitmore Lake 51: East Jackson earned its first win of the season, improving to 1-3. Homer 74, Vandercook Lake 32: The Jayhawks fell at home in the non-conference contest. Concord 48, Sturgis 40: Isaac Waldron hit a 3-point basket to send the game into overtime. The Yellow...
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools closes 4 schools Friday, Dec. 16, due to staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR, MI - A “very high” number of staff illnesses means Ann Arbor Public Schools is unable to ensure adequate staffing at four of its schools on Friday. AAPS canceled classes and all after-school activities on Friday, Dec. 16, at Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary and Tappan Middle School. Due to the high number of staff illnesses there will be no remote instruction, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
jtv.tv

Steve Maddalena Named GAM Senior Men’s Player of the Year

Steve Maddalena competing in the Joe Fiero City Senior Golf Championship. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 19, 2022 9:44 AM) Steve Maddalena of Jackson plays smarter, understands his limitations, practices as much as his body will allow and continues to learn by watching others. “I try to give...
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
wcmu.org

"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot

The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy