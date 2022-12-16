Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Events of Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Cosmic Christmas Light Show. Hurst Planetarium, Ella Sharp Museum. Our annual holiday light show is here! This year we are picking things up a notch with our new light show with updated graphics and soundtrack produced by the Longway Planetarium. This is a must not miss event for anyone looking for some holiday fun! Price: $5 for adults, free for members, and free for children 3 and under. Dates: 3 Times Daily from December 17-23, 2022. Times: 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, & 4:00 pm each day. Register online here.
City of Jackson Seeking Input on New MLK Roundabout Sculpture
A view of the new roundabout at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Morrell Street looking north. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Jackson is asking residents to help decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive Roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for residents to review and give input. There will also be an open house event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center for residents to get an up-close look at the artworks and give feedback in-person.
Winter Storm Watch Issued
(December 20, 2022 4:14 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. The watch is in effect for Jackson County, South Central, Western and Northern Michigan. Details of the Winter Storm Watch:. * WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible....
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 19, 2022
East Jackson 61, Whitmore Lake 51: East Jackson earned its first win of the season, improving to 1-3. Homer 74, Vandercook Lake 32: The Jayhawks fell at home in the non-conference contest. Concord 48, Sturgis 40: Isaac Waldron hit a 3-point basket to send the game into overtime. The Yellow...
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Ann Arbor Public Schools closes 4 schools Friday, Dec. 16, due to staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR, MI - A “very high” number of staff illnesses means Ann Arbor Public Schools is unable to ensure adequate staffing at four of its schools on Friday. AAPS canceled classes and all after-school activities on Friday, Dec. 16, at Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary and Tappan Middle School. Due to the high number of staff illnesses there will be no remote instruction, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Steve Maddalena Named GAM Senior Men’s Player of the Year
Steve Maddalena competing in the Joe Fiero City Senior Golf Championship. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 19, 2022 9:44 AM) Steve Maddalena of Jackson plays smarter, understands his limitations, practices as much as his body will allow and continues to learn by watching others. “I try to give...
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot
The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
