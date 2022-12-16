BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Center for Business & Industry (CBI) is offering its popular Management Certificate Program starting January 9 at the NCC Fowler Family Southside Center, 511 E. Third Street, Bethlehem. This program is comprised of six workshops that are taught by industry-experienced instructors. Participants will learn skills and gain the confidence needed to effectively manage work and people, coach employee performance to achieve organizational goals and objectives, communicate with all personality types and so much more.

