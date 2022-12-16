Read full article on original website
Project Silk Lehigh Valley, a program of Valley Youth House, is moving!
ALLENTOWN, PA (12/19/22) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Project Silk Lehigh Valley is moving to 1101 Hamilton Street, Suite 102, Allentown, PA 18101 in the Hamilton Business Center. Project Silk Lehigh Valley is an LGBTQ+ inclusive drop-in program that is youth-led, adult-supported, and offers a...
Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton
EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
NCC CBI’s Spring Management Certificate Program
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Center for Business & Industry (CBI) is offering its popular Management Certificate Program starting January 9 at the NCC Fowler Family Southside Center, 511 E. Third Street, Bethlehem. This program is comprised of six workshops that are taught by industry-experienced instructors. Participants will learn skills and gain the confidence needed to effectively manage work and people, coach employee performance to achieve organizational goals and objectives, communicate with all personality types and so much more.
KidsPeace Digital Marketing Efforts Win Awards in National Competition
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA (December 19, 2022) – KidsPeace announced that its digital marketing communications efforts have been recognized in a national healthcare marketing awards competition. The 2022 Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards (HDMAs) were announced this week, and KidsPeace received five Gold Awards and one Bronze Award in the annual competition,...
