FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.

FARRELL, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO