WYTV.com
Trumbull County ‘serial rapist’ sentenced
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County man has been sentenced for a rape case that he was accused of in 2007. Judge Ronald Rice sentenced David Honzu to 60 years to life in prison to be served consecutively to his other sentence. Earlier this month, jurors in Trumbull County found...
WYTV.com
Local Subway workers who made bomb threats to be sentenced
MERCER, PA (WKBN) – Sentencing dates are now set for the two Subway workers who made threats at the Hermitage Walmart. Back in June, Skye Bowser and Pete Pope were accused of writing bomb threats inside bathroom stalls at the store. Both faced several charges at the time of...
WYTV.com
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after police said she stabbed a man in Boardman. Cara Grider, 22, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Boardman officers were called to the Hotel Elite on the 7000 block of South Avenue...
WYTV.com
Woman receives sentence for fatal Youngstown hit-and-run
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman will spend seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in a fatal hit-and-run case. Kasodah Davenport, 26, entered her plea on Tuesday during a pretrial in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen...
WYTV.com
3 indicted in Warren federal drug case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are being charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking case in Warren. Rafael Alcauter, William Brown and Valerie Revere are all charged in connection to the case. According to an indictment that was filed in the Northern District Court of Ohio and...
WYTV.com
Dashcam shows car chase with 13-year-old in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend. Police provided us with this dash camera video from Sunday night. Officers spotted a Jeep SUV that had been reported stolen from an address on Penhale Avenue. The pursuit took them...
WYTV.com
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman. A caller contacted police around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, reporting that she had seen two men pulling on car door handles in the 4400 block of South Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found several vehicles that someone had gone through and left the doors open.
WYTV.com
Police: Woman charged after hitting man with car in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after hitting a man with the car she was driving in Girard. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to a police report, officers were called to E. Howard Street, where they found a Kia Sonata with a damaged windshield. The vehicle was running and the driver, 31-year-old Kierstyn Anderson, was inside as well as the victim, a 34-year-old man who police said is her boyfriend.
WYTV.com
House shot up in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren. According to a police report, a 30-year-old man told police that he was in his bedroom on Third St. SW at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunfire and saw a bullet come through his bedroom wall.
WYTV.com
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
WYTV.com
Man with pepperoni roll arrested after chasing employees at gas station: report
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested, pepperoni roll in hand, after reports that he was chasing employees at a local gas station. According to a police report, police were dispatched to the Niles GetGo for reports of Gabriel Morris, 29, chasing employees around. When police arrived, Morris...
WYTV.com
‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
WYTV.com
Firefighters spread holiday cheer to local boy with rare disorder
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in March, we brought you the story of an East Liverpool toddler with a disorder so rare, he’s one of just three kids in the world who has been diagnosed. Now, the East Liverpool community has come together to bring him some joy around the holidays.
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies Youngstown fatal fire victim
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the woman killed in an accidental fire in Youngstown earlier this month. The victim is 70-year-old Victoria Houk. She was killed in a fire Dec. 7 on E. Auburndale Avenue. Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the woman was...
WYTV.com
Babies are ‘Christmas stars’ at Pa. hospital
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.
WYTV.com
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
WYTV.com
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
WYTV.com
Man has to leave burned house in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -A weekend house fire on Youngstown’s South Side is forcing an elderly neighbor to find another place to live. While the intense flames destroyed a vacant house in the 400-block of Marian Avenue Saturday, it also badly damaged the home next door. The owner of the...
WYTV.com
Blood drive at Warren concert venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Red Cross is having a holiday blood drive in Warren. It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Packard Music Hall. There will also be one tomorrow at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. All donors will get a Red Cross t-shirt, Panera coupon, and refreshments. To...
WYTV.com
House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
