ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Multiple crews respond to trench rescue in Portsmouth

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews from Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Suffolk responded to a trench rescue Wednesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a trench rescue around 12:22 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Norfolk Rd. at the US Amines property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRkD7_0jkPi4eU00
Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pjYF_0jkPi4eU00
Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssQXb_0jkPi4eU00
Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myLW6_0jkPi4eU00
Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Fire & Rescue

Officials say the patient was repairing a broken water main when he became entrapped. Crews were able to successfully extricate the patient with the help of WF Magann Corporation, Portsmouth Public Works and US Amines personnel.

The patient was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man in custody after running gate at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person is in custody after getting onto Norfolk Naval Shipyard without displaying his identification card Wednesday morning. Resulting gate closures led to backups on roads surrounding the facility. The shipyard said that “per standard procedure, all gates were promptly closed.”. It said no...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing man found safe in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street. Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing elderly man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for a man was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gresham Drive. Melvin. L. Bazemore, 63, is about 5-foot-9, 185 pounds with a beard, short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia and needs medication.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy