Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 18, 2022
Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
mybighornbasin.com
Brinley Green Talks Girls Wrestling
Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned girls’ wrestling for the 2022-2023 season. The first two weeks have been successful. With nearly 250 girls competing in the State. Brinley Green of the Rawlins Lady Outlaws is one of, if not the top Girl’s wrestlers in the State of Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: How Does Minus 63 Sound? That Was 44 Years Ago In Jackson Hole
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hardy souls in the Cowboy State are trying to stay warm this week as a Polar Express comes barreling through the state. Meteorologist Don Day says it will be the coldest in 33 years. It has not been this cold since 1989, he says.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 19, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by our friend Lorri Young Lang in northeast Wyoming, south of Gillette. Lorri writes, “Who needs filters when God paints the most beautiful skies.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it’s not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn’t that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
SEE: Graphics Show How Bitter Cold Will Take Over Wyoming
Let's have a look at how today's cold front moves into Wyoming. For the visual, I'm using an app and a website called WINDY. Windy is designed to give you a visual of wind, clouds, temperature, and waves. Today's cold front is a dangerous one. It will move slowly into...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Winter Weather Coverage
Today on SYP it was all about the winter weather that has moved into Park County and throughout the state of Wyoming and affecting weather all across the country. Cody Beers, WyDOT Public Relations Specialist talked about when WyDOT will plow roads, what roads are open and how dangerous this weather is for people driving.
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?
Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are Expected Low Temperatures Across Wyoming As Massive Arctic Blast Nears
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is the temperatures are not going to hit -460 degrees like a faulty bank sign in Montana showed a few years ago. But still, it’s not a good time to go camping in Wyoming. Wyoming is about...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Want To Be A Wyoming Roadside Popsicle? Goose Down And Butter Might Save You
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Wyoming braces to plunge into a deep freeze just as holiday travel hits its peak, some outdoorsmen offer advice on how to avoid becoming a roadside popsicle if things go awry. Outdoor safety expert Josh McNary has some blunt advice...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river’s management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
wyo4news.com
“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
mybighornbasin.com
Brrrrr! Winter in the Bighorn Basin to Start with Negative High Temps and Significant Snow
Wyomingites must brace themselves for temperatures as low as 50 below zero this week, while the Bighorn Basin can expect a full day of snow before the worst of the cold weather hits. Winter 2022-2023 is determined to make a big impression during its first week. Unfortunately, all of Wyoming...
Wyoming Is A Dream Destination For Dinosaur Hunters
The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
oilcity.news
Chronic wasting disease confirmed in fifth new Wyoming elk hunt area in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 127. Elk Hunt Area 127 became the fifth elk hunt area in 2022 where chronic wasting disease has been discovered for the first time, occurring after a cow elk tested positive in November, Game and Fish said.
