Wyoming State

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 18, 2022

Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Brinley Green Talks Girls Wrestling

Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned girls’ wrestling for the 2022-2023 season. The first two weeks have been successful. With nearly 250 girls competing in the State. Brinley Green of the Rawlins Lady Outlaws is one of, if not the top Girl’s wrestlers in the State of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 19, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by our friend Lorri Young Lang in northeast Wyoming, south of Gillette. Lorri writes, “Who needs filters when God paints the most beautiful skies.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it’s not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn’t that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Winter Weather Coverage

Today on SYP it was all about the winter weather that has moved into Park County and throughout the state of Wyoming and affecting weather all across the country. Cody Beers, WyDOT Public Relations Specialist talked about when WyDOT will plow roads, what roads are open and how dangerous this weather is for people driving.
PARK COUNTY, WY
99.9 The Point

Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?

Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Is A Dream Destination For Dinosaur Hunters

The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Chronic wasting disease confirmed in fifth new Wyoming elk hunt area in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 127. Elk Hunt Area 127 became the fifth elk hunt area in 2022 where chronic wasting disease has been discovered for the first time, occurring after a cow elk tested positive in November, Game and Fish said.
WYOMING STATE

