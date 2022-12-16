Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Police: Man charged after making alleged pipe bomb at work
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man is in jail after police said he made what appeared to be a pipe bomb at work. Huntington police arrested Timothy David Ahler, 58, on Dec. 20 after responding to a call of a suspected explosive device at Huntington Steel. According to the...
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
wymt.com
Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
wymt.com
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
wymt.com
Police searching for suspect in stolen car case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe recently stole a car. In two posts on the department’s Facebook page, officials first shared the car that was stolen on December 14th and then a picture of who they believe is behind the theft.
WSAZ
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges Following Brief Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County was arrested following a brief chase with law enforcement. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a tip concerning the location of 26-year-old Josh Allen, who was wanted on several warrants. Allen was found driving along US 23, at Shelby Valley. Troopers attempted...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested on drug charges
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses. The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.
WSAZ
Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WSAZ) - A man who had pleaded guilty to federal charges for a shooting at a downtown Huntington bar that injured seven people in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison. Kymoni Davis, who’s is his early 30s, of Redford, Michigan, was a three-time convicted...
WSAZ
Police: 17-year-old girl missing since late November found
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old girl who had been missing since late November was found Tuesday, according to the Huntington Police Department. Jazmine Skylar Cochran is safe, police say. No other details were released. ORIGINAL STORY 12/20/22. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a 17-year-old girl...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Cleared On Murder Charge, Remains In Custody
A Pike County man, who was charged with murder following a shooting that took place earlier this year, has now been cleared of the charge. 57-year-old Monroe Jackson, of Caney Drive, was arrested on the 19th of September following the shooting death of Ryan Hurst, who died in Jackson’s home.
WSAZ
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that claimed a woman’s life in the Chesapeake area. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Evans faces...
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky. He was driving in a car alone […]
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
q95fm.net
Four People Arrested in Louisa After Drug Bust
The Louisa Police Department, with the assistance of Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, arrested 4 people Thursday night in a drug bust after meth was discovered at a residence. Louisa police officer Teddy Newsome searched a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe...
thelevisalazer.com
wymt.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Letcher County Deputy Coroner Perry Fowler told WYMT that Shane Michael Gross, 37, of the Linefork area was killed in a car crash in the Uz community Sunday afternoon. Original Story 12/18/2022:. Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was...
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
