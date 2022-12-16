ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’

By Amy Larson
 5 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart.

Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination and to determine if they were “animal or human.”

On Thursday night, the Santa Cruz Police Department reported that the coroner confirmed the remains were not from a human.

