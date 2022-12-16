ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, OH

Winchester Eastern darts by Cincinnati Woodward in easy victory

Winchester Eastern earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cincinnati Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Winchester Eastern took on West Union on December 15 at West Union. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Beaver Eastern finally puts Lucasville Valley away

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Beaver Eastern bumped Lucasville Valley for a 96-92 vcitory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Lucasville Valley and Beaver Eastern squared off with January 28, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School last season. For more, click here.
LUCASVILLE, OH
Cincinnati Woodward takes a toll on Cincinnati St. Xavier

Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Woodward spurred past Cincinnati St. Xavier 55-44 on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH

