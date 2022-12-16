Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Winchester Eastern darts by Cincinnati Woodward in easy victory
Winchester Eastern earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cincinnati Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Winchester Eastern took on West Union on December 15 at West Union. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Aiken utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat St. Leon East Central
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Cincinnati Aiken needed overtime to topple St. Leon East Central 57-52 to earn a victory in Indiana boys basketball on December 20. Recently on December 6, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Woodward in a...
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Mowrystown Whiteoak could beat Ripley RULH
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Mowrystown Whiteoak needed to top Ripley RULH in a 57-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. The last time Ripley RULH and Mowrystown Whiteoak played in a 58-56 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Beaver Eastern finally puts Lucasville Valley away
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Beaver Eastern bumped Lucasville Valley for a 96-92 vcitory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Lucasville Valley and Beaver Eastern squared off with January 28, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Woodward takes a toll on Cincinnati St. Xavier
Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Woodward spurred past Cincinnati St. Xavier 55-44 on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0