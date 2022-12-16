ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

DADAKIS: A Roadmap for RTC Success

Greenwich Republicans are reeling from their disastrous elections this year. Just a year ago Greenwich Republicans and the Republican Town Committee celebrated its best year ever. The RTC turned a blue senate seat red with Senator Ryan Fazio and then they enjoyed a landslide victory with Fred Camillo racking up the highest vote totals ever by a First Selectman. Camillo’s coattails brought every single Republican on the ballot with him. It was clear to everyone Greenwich remained a Republican town.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Compromise Reached on Annual Greenwich Beach Pass Fee Increase for Children

On Dec 20 the Board of Selectmen voted to approve fees for Parks & Rec programs for 2023. Each year, the Parks & Recreation Dept proposes fee changes based on minimum wage increases, BET budget guidelines, market value comparisons with other communities and privately run programs, as well as operational demands and inflationary demands.
GREENWICH, CT
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: The New Grand Central

Almost 110 years after it first opened, Grand Central Terminal is getting a new addition: Grand Central Madison. First conceived in the 1950’s, this new station was built 14 stories under ground, deep in Manhattan bedrock. It connects with new tunnels bored beneath Park Avenue connecting to a double-deck tunnel at 63 rd street (built in the 70’s) traveling under the East River and emerging in the Sunnyside rail yards in Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NY Marijuana Growers Are Sitting on Literal Tons of Legal Weed Due to Delayed Rollout

Recreational marijuana dispensaries are already doing big business in New Jersey, and nine are scheduled to open in Connecticut in January 2023. But in New York, a date hasn't been announced yet — a slow rollout that is creating a cannabis conundrum. Local growers who were awarded the first licenses bet the farm on legal weed. But now they have half a billion dollars worth of cannabis ready to sell, without any buyers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Man Charged for Second Time in December

Greenwich Police arrested a local man for the second time this month. On December 2, Paul Romanchuk, 66, of Cos Cob was charged on *Illegal Carry/Firearm-Under Influence of Drugs or Alcohol or Both (CGS 53-206d(a), Breach of Peace 2 and Threatening 1 after a road rage incident. On Dec 19...
GREENWICH, CT

