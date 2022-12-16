Read full article on original website
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
Camillo Pushes Back Against Greenwich Patriots Accusation that Town Promotes CRT through Bias Training
Statement from Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo. In recent days, an email has been disseminated by a local group calling themselves the Greenwich Patriots. This group has accused the Town of Greenwich of promoting Critical Race Theory through bias training that town employees received a few months ago. This baseless...
greenwichfreepress.com
DADAKIS: A Roadmap for RTC Success
Greenwich Republicans are reeling from their disastrous elections this year. Just a year ago Greenwich Republicans and the Republican Town Committee celebrated its best year ever. The RTC turned a blue senate seat red with Senator Ryan Fazio and then they enjoyed a landslide victory with Fred Camillo racking up the highest vote totals ever by a First Selectman. Camillo’s coattails brought every single Republican on the ballot with him. It was clear to everyone Greenwich remained a Republican town.
greenwichfreepress.com
D’Autilio: Greenwich Should be Lauded for Having the Only Town-Owned Nursing Home in CT
I am a fourth generation Greenwich citizen and I am disappointed in the changes that are proposed for the Nathaniel Witherell. It has been said that NW is the last municipal owned nursing home in Connecticut, as if that is a reason to offload it. I feel that is a...
greenwichfreepress.com
GHS Golf Team, First Place FCIAC and State Champs, Honored at Greenwich Town Hall
Monday, Dec 19 was proclaimed Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Golf Team Day and Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo organized an event at town hall to honor the team. In attendance were GHS principal Ralph Mayo, golf team coach Jeff Santilli and Interim Director of Athletics Peter Georgiou. The GHS...
greenwichfreepress.com
Compromise Reached on Annual Greenwich Beach Pass Fee Increase for Children
On Dec 20 the Board of Selectmen voted to approve fees for Parks & Rec programs for 2023. Each year, the Parks & Recreation Dept proposes fee changes based on minimum wage increases, BET budget guidelines, market value comparisons with other communities and privately run programs, as well as operational demands and inflationary demands.
greenwichfreepress.com
The American Classical Orchestra to Perform “Peter and the Wolf” at Greenwich Library
Greenwich Library announced that the American Classical Orchestra will perform “Peter and the Wolf” on Saturday, January 21 from 3:30-4:30pm in the Library’s Berkley Theater, as part of the Ashforth Children’s Concert Series. The presentation includes a complete 30-minute performance of “Peter and the Wolf,” followed...
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
'Billy's Law' passes almost 20 years after Waterbury man's disappearance
Since 2010, Jan and Bill Smolinski have made the long trip to Washington to lobby for "Billy's Law," named after their son who disappeared nearly two decades ago.
$1.2B affordable housing development with medical, retail space breaks ground in BK
Construction began on a new $1.2 billion redevelopment of the former 27-acre Brooklyn Development Center property in East New York, Governor Hochul announced Monday.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Men Found Guilty to Charges Related to Robbery and Murder of Stamford Jeweler
Two men were found guilty Monday by a jury in Bridgeport of federal offenses in connection with the March 2020 robbery of Marco Jewelers in Stamford, Connecticut. During the robbery, the owner of Marco Jewelers was shot and killed. According to the evidence presented during the trial, on March 28,...
Mayor Adams announces citywide crackdown on illegal cannabis
The task force issued 500 violations, 66 summonses, and even two felony arrests.
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: The New Grand Central
Almost 110 years after it first opened, Grand Central Terminal is getting a new addition: Grand Central Madison. First conceived in the 1950’s, this new station was built 14 stories under ground, deep in Manhattan bedrock. It connects with new tunnels bored beneath Park Avenue connecting to a double-deck tunnel at 63 rd street (built in the 70’s) traveling under the East River and emerging in the Sunnyside rail yards in Queens.
NBC New York
NY Marijuana Growers Are Sitting on Literal Tons of Legal Weed Due to Delayed Rollout
Recreational marijuana dispensaries are already doing big business in New Jersey, and nine are scheduled to open in Connecticut in January 2023. But in New York, a date hasn't been announced yet — a slow rollout that is creating a cannabis conundrum. Local growers who were awarded the first licenses bet the farm on legal weed. But now they have half a billion dollars worth of cannabis ready to sell, without any buyers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Man Charged for Second Time in December
Greenwich Police arrested a local man for the second time this month. On December 2, Paul Romanchuk, 66, of Cos Cob was charged on *Illegal Carry/Firearm-Under Influence of Drugs or Alcohol or Both (CGS 53-206d(a), Breach of Peace 2 and Threatening 1 after a road rage incident. On Dec 19...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
