Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Legal Aid: NYPD must account for evidence destroyed in fire
NEW YORK - Last week, a massive fire destroyed a warehouse in Brooklyn where the NYPD stored decades of evidence. "Why are you storing such important evidence in a rickety old building?" Legal Aid Society attorney Elizabeth Felber said. The loss of that evidence could affect cases and people The...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was shot in the foot on Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill. The officer responded to a call for help during a domestic dispute. A woman says a male...
fox5ny.com
MTA worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK - A subway worker was hospitalized after he was attacked with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station early on Tuesday morning. The NYPD says it happened around 1:45 a.m. inside the W. 14th St. and 8th Ave. Subway Station in the West Village. A 29-year-old man walked...
fox5ny.com
Rampant theft is devastating Bronx small businesses
NEW YORK - The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime. Running a bodega in the Bronx isn't what...
fox5ny.com
Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens
NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies. Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected. In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
fox5ny.com
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made after a woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police say Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged...
fox5ny.com
Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing at NYC parking garage
NEW YORK - A homeless man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the NYPD. Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at 350 West 42 St. 24-year-old Carlos Rosario of Brooklyn was found with a stab wound to his torso.
fox5ny.com
Subway hits 2 people in NYC; unclear why they were on tracks
NEW YORK - A subway train hit two people in Manhattan on Tuesday before 10:30 a.m. Two people died but what exactly happened isn't clear. Authorities found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on the westbound L train tracks at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway station in Greenwich Village, the NYPD said.
fox5ny.com
12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for three suspects they say robbed a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in the Bronx. The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in front of 180 W. 167 St. in High Bridge. Police say the boy was approached by...
fox5ny.com
NYC council member’s home targeted by anti-drag protesters
NEW YORK - Protesters targeted New York City Council member Erik Bottcher's Hell's Kitchen home with demeaning graffiti and allegedly entered the building. Bottcher says that the building super called the police and two people were arrested for trespassing. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! |...
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
fox5ny.com
26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
fox5ny.com
De Niro break-in: Suspect in custody
Police officers escorted a woman out of the 19th Precinct station house and into a vehicle to be taken to central booking. She is suspected of breaking into a Manhattan townhome that Robert De Niro is renting.
fox5ny.com
NYC anti-Semitic incidents nearly doubled in 2022: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a major increase in anti-Semitic incidents across New York City in 2022. According to authorities, there have been 278 anti-Semitic incidents so far this year, compared to 182 last year, with 45 alone just this month, compared to 20 in November 2021.
fox5ny.com
NYC Uber drivers go on one-day strike
NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday in protest of a New York Supreme Court judge's recent decision to halt pay raises for now. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission had approved raises for Uber and Lyft drivers. The raises, which Uber has sued to block, were supposed to go into effect on Monday.
fox5ny.com
No rebuttal yet from Rep.-elect George Santos to allegations
WESTBURY, N.Y. - In November, Republican George Santos won the election for New York's 3rd Congressional District. He voted in Whitestone, Queens. A certificate of election was delivered to the address where the congressman-elect said he lives. After allegations surfaced that his resume may be largely fiction, questions on the...
fox5ny.com
Gate of the Exonerated unveiled in Central Park
NEW YORK - One of Central Park's entrances has a new name in honor of the men formerly known as the Central Park Five and now known as The Exonerated Five. The Gate of the Exonerated was unveiled Monday morning. It honors all who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes...
fox5ny.com
Airbnb hosts in New York City brace for changes
NEW YORK - Claudine lives in a two-family townhouse in Brooklyn. For years, she has rented out the two-bedroom apartment downstairs. Fox 5 News is only using her first name because, come February, she is at risk to be fined thousands of dollars for an illegal listing. "I just know...
fox5ny.com
Robert De Niro's NYC home broken into, woman tries to steal Christmas gifts
NEW YORK - A woman broke into a Manhattan townhome that Robert De Niro is renting and was reportedly bagging up presents from under the Christmas tree when police arrested her early Monday. Officers with the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side spotted her trying to get into some...
