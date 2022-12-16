This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, a car was stopped in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue because it had no license plate lights and it had been driving carelessly. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A search incident to the arrest revealed an amount of drugs in the vehicle consistent with distribution. A firearm was also located. Elijah Reuben Lopez, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Lopez was booked on state charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs), Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Lopez was placed on a 24 hour hold.

