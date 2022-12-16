Read full article on original website
Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man faces multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a pair of catalytic converters on Sunday. Charles Burns, 52, was charged with two counts of stealing a catalytic converter and two counts of second-degree property damage. A $5,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A Jefferson City The post Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man gets probation for robbing restaurant at gunpoint
A Columbia man pleads down in an armed robbery case. Jameson Harris, 26, pleaded guilty at his pre-trial hearing this week to one count of stealing. Boone County Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Harris to two years unsupervised probation. Harris had originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Boone County man charged with rape after allegedly serving victim a spiked drink
A Boone County man is charged with rape after allegedly serving the victim a spiked drink. Thomas Hayes, 48, of Hallsville, is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape. He was arraigned Monday and was being held without bond. According to court records, Hayes served a drink to the victim...
Man charged with double homicide at downtown bar in Jefferson City denied bond
A Kansas City man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a Jefferson City bar last month is denied bond once again. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, during a fight at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street on November 26.
Pulaski County truck driver killed in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County truck driver is killed in a Miller County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Barry Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a tractor-trailer on Highway 17, north of Airport Road, just outside of Iberia, last night, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Wisdom returned to the road and began to skid, which is when his towed unit jackknifed and separated from the truck. The cab then ran off the side of the road, hit a guardrail, overturned, and hit a fence and a tree. The towed unit also ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, a car was stopped in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue because it had no license plate lights and it had been driving carelessly. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A search incident to the arrest revealed an amount of drugs in the vehicle consistent with distribution. A firearm was also located. Elijah Reuben Lopez, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Lopez was booked on state charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs), Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Lopez was placed on a 24 hour hold.
Newburg man pleads down in multi-agency drug investigation
A Phelps County man pleads down in a case involving methamphetamine and Fentanyl. It was Monday when Chad Krause of Newburg pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. In exchange for his plea, a charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dropped.
GREEN RIDGE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI AFTER PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
A Green Ridge man was charged with a felony after a crash in Pettis County on November 1, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated an motor vehicle accident on Route B in Pettis County. The accident was caused when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tylor Washington attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in the no passing zone, which caused Washington’s vehicle to strike another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The passengers in the other vehicle suffered injuries, including a broken leg.
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Second person linked to Columbia shooting with injuries; one considered armed and dangerous
Columbia Police identify a second person believed to be involved with a shooting with injuries on Paris Road. Jasmine Bell, 26, of Columbia, was arrested Monday for first-degree assault. The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Paris Road, north of I-70. When officers arrived, they found one...
Columbia man pleads guilty to causing crash that took the life of MU sophomore
A Columbia man involved in a Boone County crash that resulted in the death of a student at MU pleads guilty. Duncan McCracking pleaded down on Monday to driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury. He’ll be sentenced March 13, 2023.
JC man accused of road rage incident with a gun heads to trial in April
A trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. It was Tuesday when a Callaway County judge scheduled Keenan Reeves for a jury trial to begin April 12, 2023. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
Morning fire damages Fulton home
An electrical fire early Wednesday caused about $20,000 in damage to a home in Fulton, the fire department said. The post Morning fire damages Fulton home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two arrested after two different narcotics-related search warrants served in Maries County
Authorities take two people into custody after serving two separate narcotics related search warrants in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group to serve the warrant on Maries County Road 444 in Vichy. One person was taken into custody there.
Father of Phelps County murder suspect heads to trial next April on tampering charge
The father of a Phelps County man accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend earlier this year is scheduled for a jury trial. Douglas Billingsley, 66, of Exline, Iowa, is charged with tampering with physical evidence. He’s accused of instructing his son to delete text messages from his phone about his girlfriend’s death. His trial was scheduled Monday to begin April 11, 2023.
Police identify possible suspect in north Columbia gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified a possible suspect in relation to a Monday afternoon shooting at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. Police said in a tweet Terrance Johnson Jr, 27, of Columbia, is a suspect in The post Police identify possible suspect in north Columbia gas station shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Holts Summit woman and infant injured after overturning vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - A woman and infant are hospitalized after a one vehicle rollover crash Monday evening in Osage County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer, of Holt Summit, and her infant passenger are being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital in Columbia. The...
Three Teens Hurt When SUV Runs Off Road; One Airlifted To Treatment
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens were hospitalized on Friday evening, Dec. 16, after an SUV crashed along Boeckman Bridge Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Boeckman Bridge Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, totaling it.
Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
