Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew's Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan's Protection
King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice. While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior...
Brad Pitt Celebrates Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company. Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon. In pictures obtained by E! News,...
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role
Dakota Johnson is now fifty shades of blonde. The actress, known for her signature brunette locks, was spotted on the set of her latest film on Dec. 20 with a brand-new platinum-blonde bob,...
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s SNL Impersonation
It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding “Courage” After Confirming Kody Brown Split
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Meri Brown is sharing some words of wisdom following her split from Kody Brown. One day after confirming on the Sister Wives: One on One special that she and Kody have ended their 32-year polygamous relationship, the TLC star posted a cryptic message on Instagram about finding self-worth.
John Mayer Addresses Misconceptions About His Love Life
John Mayer is ready to tackle the heavier things surrounding his love life. The "Gravity" singer addressed misconceptions about his perceived Casanova persona during the Dec. 20 episode of...
RHONJ Trailer: See Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Face Off
What better way to start the new year than with some new Bravo drama. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for a brand-new season with a 75-minute supersized episode on Feb. 7, and based off...
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Legendary Judge Leiomy Maldonado Sounds Off On HBO Max
Leiomy Maldonado is clapping back at HBO Max. The Legendary judge is making her feelings known about the streamer after it canceled the voguing competition series and pulled it from its service in...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduce Inspiring New Netflix Project
Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to inspire. After the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the couple has more content on the way with the streamer. On Dec. 19, Netflix released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest project, titled Live To Lead.
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
Emily in Paris Season 3 Has a Mad Men Easter Egg
Was there really a Mad Men Easter egg in Emily in Paris season three? Well, oui! In episode two, titled "What's It All About...," Emily (Lily Collins) is left perplexed over her relationship...
Will There Be a Black Adam Sequel? Dwayne Johnson Says…
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sharing a glimpse into the future of the Black Adam franchise. On Dec. 20, amid changes to the DC Studios film universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran were made...
This Isn’t a Mystery: Mindy Kaling’s Velma Series Is Coming Soon
This news will make you say, "Jinkies!" Mindy Kaling's Velma series will premiere on Jan. 12, 2023, HBO Max announced Dec. 20. According to the streamer, the adult animated series will follow the origin story of beloved character Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley (Kaling) as she teams up with Mystery Gang members Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson) and Fred (Glenn Howerton) after a body is found in their high school.
See Molly Ringwald & Ally Sheedy Have a Breakfast Club Reunion
Molly Ringwald wouldn't forget about the Brat Pack. The Breakfast Club actress recently had a reunion with costar Ally Sheedy on the set of Freeform's Single Drunk Female. But it wasn't just a...
See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti All Bundled Up for the Holidays
Watch: See Nick Jonas' SWEET Anniversary Message to Priyanka Chopra. As for the proof? Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti, amid the holiday season. Alongside a Dec. 20 Instagram post featuring a few photos of the trio—including...
Taylor Swift’s BFF Todrick Hall Shares the Sweet Gesture She Made For Fan Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
Watch: See What Taylor Swift Sent a Fan Diagnosed With Cancer. Taylor Swift has made one of her fan's wildest dreams come true. In a Dec. 19 TikTok, her close friend, Todrick Hall shared a touching story about one of the singer's biggest fans, Estelle, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
E! News
228K+
Followers
58K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0