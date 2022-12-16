ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew's Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan's Protection

King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice.  While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior...
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduce Inspiring New Netflix Project

Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to inspire. After the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the couple has more content on the way with the streamer. On Dec. 19, Netflix released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest project, titled Live To Lead.
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
Emily in Paris Season 3 Has a Mad Men Easter Egg

Was there really a Mad Men Easter egg in Emily in Paris season three? Well, oui! In episode two, titled "What's It All About...," Emily (Lily Collins) is left perplexed over her relationship...
This Isn’t a Mystery: Mindy Kaling’s Velma Series Is Coming Soon

This news will make you say, "Jinkies!" Mindy Kaling's Velma series will premiere on Jan. 12, 2023, HBO Max announced Dec. 20. According to the streamer, the adult animated series will follow the origin story of beloved character Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley (Kaling) as she teams up with Mystery Gang members Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson) and Fred (Glenn Howerton) after a body is found in their high school.
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

